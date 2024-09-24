Jessica Simpson Draws Mixed Reactions With ‘Daring’ Outfit in New Photos

Jessica Simpson put on a bit of a fashion show on Monday, flaunting some racy outfits for her fans on social media.

The 44-year-old singer and actress struck a pose in front of a mirror, showcasing a pink corset adorned with delicate black lace over the cups. It was teamed up with striking black lace bell-bottom pants that showed off her slim figure.

She completed the outfit with a coordinating lace shawl and added stylish knee-high pointed boots, along with a chic double cross choker necklace for a striking touch. Simpson showcased various angles of her sizzling threads on Instagram, sharing snaps from both above and behind.

The singer also shared photos of herself in a stunning, skin-tight red lace gown.

“A weekend of much-needed self-love hugs and pure magnetism,” she captioned the first set of pictures. “Weekend Magnetism Part II,” she wrote alongside the second set of snaps.

Fans React to Jessica Simpson’s ‘Weekend Magnetism’ Outfits

Meanwhile, fan reactions were beyond mixed across Jessica Simpson’s Instagram posts flaunting the weekend outfits.

Many Simpson acolytes seemed to feel she looked better than ever.

“Oh my word you’re so beautiful! Keep serving, Queen! We love you! ❤️,” one fan gushed. “So beautiful inside and out!! Can’t wait for the new music 🥰🫶🏻”, a second fan added. “She’s 23 all over again🔥,” a third fan insisted.

However, another faction of fans was brutal in their critique of Simpson’s latest snaps.

“This screams I’m getting divorced,” one Instagram user deadpanned. “I miss the voluptuous Jessica,” another fan lamented.

One fan was left wondering who they were looking at in the pics.

“Who are you trying to look most like? Faith Hill? Kardashians? Shania Twain? Because you do NOT look like you anymore,’ they wrote.

Fans couldn’t even seem to agree on Simpson’s necklace choice.

“I love your necklace. Where is it from?” one inquisitive Jessica lover asked. Meanwhile, another voiced their disdain for the necklace, writing: “I dont like when people wear Jesus Christ cross with sexy clothing.”

For the record, the necklace seems to be the same one worn by Camilla Cabello at the VMAs earlier this month, designed by Loree Rodkin.

One fan attempted to thread the needle, offering some candid advice alongside a compliment.

“So you look great. No denying that. But also aging is a good thing. Celebrate your wisdom and have a full meal,” they urged the singer.