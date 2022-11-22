Jessica Simpson Is Getting Dragged On Social Media (Again) And It Needs To Stop

Jessica Simpson recently shared a sweet photo of herself, her mother, and her daughter, but many of her followers were only concentrating on Simpson’s body—a topic that is unfortunately coming up more and more these days.

Followers Ask ‘Jessica are you OK?’ After Latest Insta Post

Simpson’s picture showed her, her daughter Maxwell, and her mom Tina posing in front of a sign with Simpson’s clothing line logo and items from the line’s new collection. “Three Generations of Cozy!” she captioned the post. “Thanks for having us @hsn!”

“What a blast this was with Maxwell” Tina commented on the post. “‘3 generations’ joining us! Never too young to teach them the importance of a good work ethic. My fav part of day was when she said ‘GiGi this is a lot of work!’ Haha mic drop!”

Most of the comments on the post focused on Simpson’s weight. “Jessica are you OK?” one person questioned. Another wrote, “Ok I’m going to say it. You’re wayyyyy to thin. Not judging, just shocked.”

Someone else commented, “Is anyone in Jessica’s life that loves Jessica going to help her? Why isn’t anyone doing anything about her declining health?”

Fans Defend Her: ‘Let The Woman Live. It’s Really Not Y’all’s Business’

Other followers defended Simpson, hitting back at “rude” commenters. “WTF is wrong with you people?!?!? She knows her body! She’s been shamed for it her whole life! Leave her the hell alone!” one person wrote. “Jessica you’re beautiful! And women should be lifting each other up….not tearing each other apart!”

“Mind your business people! Don’t comment on someone’s body being rude,” someone else commented.

Another said, “She was bullied for being ‘overweight’ years ago and now y’all are bullying her again. Let the woman live. It’s really not y’all’s business. She might be battling an illness and y’all are on here saying these abhorrent things. Do better.”

Simpson’s Response To Online Hate

Simpson has been facing comments like these a lot recently. One video she posted, a tour of her daughter Birdie’s room, went viral after many noted her weight and her “slurred speech.” In response, Simpson posted another video of herself singing, with a lengthy caption about ignoring hurtful online comments.

“The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it. I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to,” she wrote.

Simpson has previously spoken about how damaging it was to have her weight be a topic of public conversation, and these latest comments are a good reminder that other people’s bodies are not our business.

