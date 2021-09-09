Jessica Simpson Divides Fan With Restaurant Bacon Photo

Jessica Simpson has sparked a massive reaction as she chows down on a massive bacon strip and sees 9-year-old daughter Maxwell holding up the other end. The 41-year-old actress and fashion mogul posted a fun diner photo on her Instagram, ahead of the weekend and enjoying precious family time with the eldest of her three children.

Highlighting her love of bacon with a hold-the-strip-by-the-teeth shot, the Jessica Simpson Style founder largely delighted her followers, but there was a fair amount of criticism as fans managed to pick the photo apart.

Jessica Simpson All Bacon In Restaurant Snap

Food headlines for Simpson these days largely center around how the blonde looks, this as she marks two years since dropping 100 pounds after the 2019 birth of daughter Birdie Mae.

Posing in a graphic black tee, stylish brown hat, and necklaces as she sat at a red leather booth with Maxwell, Simpson held up the bacon strip by her teeth – Maxwell did the same – with the hilarious moment also including a table strewn with breakfast foods and juice.

“My kids make fun of me since I only eat the tips of the bacon,” Simpson wrote.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo

While “SAME!!!” was one of the most-liked comments, other replies gaining likes criticized the star. “Don’t eat dead pigs they are so cute and smart,” one fan wrote. “Here we go,” another replied, anticipating drama – and there was plenty. For one user, though, it’s up to Jessica. “Her body, her choice,” they wrote.

Jessica Simpson’s fans, who will tear her apart for just about anything and last year deemed her too skinny as she slipped back into a 14-year-old pair of True Religion jeans, also came with suggestions.

“What why don’t you just ask for the tips of the bacon on then it would make less work for the people who make it for you had then your daughter could just eat The Whole thing,” one fan replied.

The photo comes as Simpson sparks major reactions for a very different reason. A sizzling and strapless leopard-print dress was Jessica’s look of choice for a recent “date night” with husband Eric Johnson.

Apparently, fans are suspecting the star might be pregnant with baby number 4. Together with Johnson, Jessica Simpson is a mom to son Ace and Birdie Mae, alongside Maxwell. She doesn’t appear to have commented on the bacon drama.