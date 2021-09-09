The Truth About Jessica Chastain’s Marriage To Italian Count Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Thanks to her starring roles in films like The Help and Molly’s Game, Jessica Chastain has become one of Hollywood’s most prominent leading ladies over the last decade. But while she captivates audiences on-screen, she tends to keep a low profile off-screen, especially when it comes to her love life. Next year will mark one decade since she became involved with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo—a descendant of Italian nobility. Learn more about Jessica Chastain’s husband and see what few clues she’s offered about their longtime relationship.

Jessica Chastain’s Husband Is Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

(Rob Kim / Getty Images)

Chastain began dating Passi de Preposulo in 2012. According to Chastain, they met in Paris the same day she earned her first Academy Award nomination. “It’s probably the best day I’ve ever had,” she revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I was invited to a fashion show and I got nominated for The Help. So, it was like the beginning of my career and then I met my future husband. Who knew?”

After taking her time with Passi de Preposulo, the couple tied the knot in June 2017. Guests at the intimate outdoor affair in Treviso, Italy, included Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

Chastain had never planned to marry but explained her change of heart in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “He knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in,” she said. “And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating—and he’s worth celebrating.”

By the following year, they welcomed their first child—daughter Giulietta—into the world via surrogate.

In March 2020, Chastain stepped out with a second infant. True to her personality, details about the new family member are scant.

He’s A Member Of An Italian Noble Family

Passi de Preposulo is the descendant of an aristocratic Italian family that dates back to 973. To give you a clue as to how venerated his clan is, one notable member in the family tree is the late Luca Passi (1789-1866), an Italian priest and founder of the Teaching Sisters of Saint Dorothy; he was beatified—or deemed Blessed by the Roman Catholic Church—in 2013.

Royal titles like count and countess are no longer recognized by the Italian government. However, the Passi de Preposulos maintain a certain level of status in their home country. The couple married at the family’s stunning 17th-century estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi. It currently operates as a tourist destination and produces its own Prosecco and gourmet foods.

“I love [Luca’s] connection to history and his passion for Italy,” Chastain told the Daily Telegraph. “I find that so inspiring.”

She also adores his pedigree, telling W Magazine in 2015, “He’s a gentleman, and that’s very important to me. He’s from an old-school Italian family. No one in his family has ever been divorced!”

He’s Also A High Fashion Exec

(Jacopo Raule / Getty Images for The Business Of Fashion)

Passi de Preposulo, 38, works for the luxury Italian brand Moncler, where he is said to manage the celebrities and events department. But his experience in high fashion dates back to the 2000s when he served as the director of public relations at Armani. According to a Vanity Fair profile, he counts Roberta Armani as a mentor and boasted that a job perk includes hanging out with George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, and Katie Holmes.

“It’s not the title that’s important—you have to be a count inside yourself,” he told the magazine.