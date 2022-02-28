Jessica Biel Looks Unrecognizable With No Makeup And Naturally Curly Hair

Jessica Biel is one of the most recognizable actresses in Hollywood, but a new Instagram post has some fans wondering if she’s been hiding something from us all along. Does the actress, known for sleek, smooth hair, actually have curls?

Fans Are Wondering How She Hid Her Natural Curls All These Years

Biel posted a selfie, showing off a natural look: no makeup, a big smile, and some crazy curls. “That’s why her hair is so big… it’s full of secrets,” Biel captioned the picture. The actress’ followers were quick to comment their approval.

“Omg!!!! This takes me back!!!! Haha love it!!! The bigger the hair…..” Biel’s 7th Heaven co-star Beverly Mitchell wrote. Another fan commented, “Love this. Never knew you had curls!”

Is The New ‘Do For An Upcoming Role?

While most are expressing their surprise that Biel managed to keep her natural hair texture secret all these years, others are wondering if it has something to do with a mysterious new project. Actress Melanie Lynskey also commented on the selfie: “You better not have been wearing your stunt wig without me.”

Dedicated Biel fans know that she and Lynskey are co-starring in a new Hulu limited series. Candy is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, played by Biel, who killed her friend Betty Gore, played by Lynskey, with an ax. In addition to starring in the show, Biel will also serve as an executive producer.

The actress, known for her roles in movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Valentine’s Day, has made a name for herself in the thriller genre. Biel received critical acclaim for her leading role in the 2017 series The Sinner and was praised for serving as a producer on the show as well. She was also an executive producer on Freeform’s hit show Cruel Summer.

While the theory that this new hairdo is either a wig or part of her style for the Candy, set pics from the show see Biel looking very different. The actress is rocking a very 80s look: a feathered bob and huge glasses, along with a bright blue dress. There’s no word yet on when we can expect Hulu to release Candy, so it looks like fans will have to wait a little while longer to see if Biel rocks the curls on camera.

