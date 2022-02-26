How ‘The Five’s’ Jesse Watters Met His Wife Emma

Political commentator Jesse Watters is famous for his appearances on Fox News programs like The O’Reilly Factor and The Five. Watters isn’t shy about sharing his political views, but what about his complicated romantic life?

His Workplace Romance

Watters is currently married to Emma DiGiovine, but she’s not his first wife. The Fox News star was first linked to Noelle Inguagiato. The pair met at Fox News, with Inguagiato working in the marketing department and Watters on Bill O’Reilly’s show. The pair married in 2009 and share twin daughters.

However, it wasn’t happily-ever-after for the couple. In 2017, Watters admitted to having an affair with Emma DiGiovine, an associate producer on his show. Watters reported their relationship to the Fox News HR department and DiGiovine was moved from his show to The Ingraham Angle.

The network made a statement about the relationship, saying, “Within 24 hours of Jesse Watters voluntarily reporting to the Chief of Human Resources in November 2017 that he was in a consensual relationship with a woman on his staff, management met with both parties and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network where she currently remains.”

Watters’ New Life With DiGiovine

Inguagiato filed for divorce around the same time Watters let the network know about his workplace relationship, but the news didn’t become public until March 2018. Around the same time, DiGiovine left her job at Fox News. Watters and Inguagiato’s divorce was finalized in March of 2019, and he and DiGiovine announced their engagement just five months later. The couple got married in December of that year and welcomed their first child in 2021.

“He and Emma are both doing fantastic — and we are blessed to bring another proud American into the world,” Watters said at the time, celebrating the birth of Jesse Watters Jr.

Spending Time With Their Kids

Watters and DiGiovine appear to be very happy together, sharing lots of photos of their life together on Instagram. DiGiovine recently shared pictures of a beach vacation the family took last month. “Love my boys,” she captioned the pictures of her and Watters walking hand-in-hand, with him holding their son.

The couple also seem to be amicably co-parenting with ex Inguagiato. Watters posts lots of photos of he and DiGiovine spending time with his daughters, from Christmas outings to having fun at the beach.

While Watters and DiGiovine have a somewhat untraditional love story, it’s clear that they are very happy together.

