Jesse Colin Young, Singer Behind Iconic ’60s Song, Dead at 83

Jesse Colin Young, frontman of the legendary rock band The Youngbloods, has passed away at the age of 83.

The singer-songwriter, best known for the counterculture anthem “Get Together,” passed away on Sunday, March 16, at his home in Aiken, South Carolina. The news was shared by his widow and manager, Connie Young, per Stereogum. No cause of death has been disclosed.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce music legend Jesse Colin Young. [He] left a unique mark on the intersecting worlds of folk, blues, jazz, country, and rock & roll, died in his home in Aiken, South Carolina yesterday afternoon,” a rep for the guitarist said in a statement via People.

“As the frontman of The Youngbloods, he immortalized the ideals of the Woodstock generation with ‘Get Together,’ an international hit that called for peace and brotherhood during the turbulent 1960s,” the statement added.

Jesse Colin Young Made His Name as a Solo Artist Before Joining The Youngbloods

Jesse Colin Young, born Perry Miller in 1941 in New York City, began his music career with two solo albums: The Soul of a City Boy (1964) and Young Blood (1965). He soon partnered with guitarist and folk singer Jerry Corbitt to form the Youngbloods. The band later added Lowell “Banana” Levinger on guitar and electric piano, as well as Joe Bauer on drums. They signed with RCA and began a journey that secured their place in music history.

The Youngbloods released their debut album, The Youngbloods, in 1967, which included their version of Quicksilver Messenger Service’s “Get Together.” The song had modest success at first. However, it became widely popular in 1969 after it was used in a public service ad for the National Council of Christians and Jews, according to Stereogum.

The Youngbloods released their second album, Earth Music, in 1967, followed by Elephant Mountain in 1969.

In 1972, Jesse Colin Young released his solo album Together, which led to the band’s breakup due to its success. Over the years, he went on to release several solo albums. They include Song For Juli (1973), Light Shine (1974), Songbird (1975), Love On The Wing (1977), The Perfect Stranger (1982), The Highway Is For Heroes (1987), Makin’ It Real (1993), and Swept Away (1994).

Young’s latest album, 2019’s Dreamers, featured the collaborative talents of his son, Tristan Young, who contributed as the bassist.