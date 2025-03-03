south-carolina-governor-declares-state-of-emergency-as-wildfires-cause-mass-evacuations

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency as wildfires caused mass evacuations in the state, as well as in North Carolina and Georgia.

Videos by Suggest

In his declaration, Governor McMaster revealed that more than 175 wildfires were burning in South Carolina. The blazes impacted 4,200 acres throughout the state, including Horry, Spartanburg, Oconee, Union, and Pickens Counties. The cause is primarily due to dry, windy conditions.

“This State of Emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need,” Governor McMaster explained. “Dangerous wildfire conditions require that a statewide burning ban remain in effect until further notice. Those who violate this ban will be subject to criminal prosecution.”

Governor McMaster further stated that the South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a State Forester’s Burning Ban for all counties. This ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, prescribed burning, and campfires.

Darryl Jones, Forest Protection Chief for the South Carolina Forestry Commission, also spoke out about the fires. “While a majority of the current wildfire activity is concentrated in the Pee Dee region, the rest of the state is experiencing a dramatic uptick in wildfires,” Jones explained. “Straining the capacity of Forestry Commission firefighters and local emergency response personnel to respond.”

A Wildfire Near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Burned More Than 1,600 Acres

NBC News reported on Sunday that a wildfire had burned 1,600 acres near Myrtle Beach and the Carolina Forest area in South Carolina’s Horry County. As of Sunday evening, the blaze was 30% contained.

South Carolina officials announced on Sunday that people in eight neighborhoods were forced to evacuate. Several wildfires continued to spread throughout Horry County. The state’s Army National Guard used two Blackhawk helicopters to drop 600 gallons of water onto the fires.

The Red Cross of South Carolina also stated that approximately 135 Carolina Forest residents were taking shelter in a county recreation center. The Carolina Forest Community Church has also become a sanctuary for firefighters.

So far, no injuries have been reported, and no structures have been destroyed. There are currently four active wildfires in North Carolina and at least six active wildfires in Georgia.

The East Coast wildfires started nearly two months after the disastrous Los Angeles wildfires started. Those blazes caused between $95 and $164 billion in damages and engulfed approximately 23,000 acres.