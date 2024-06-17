jerry-seinfeld-claps-back-at-heckler-during-comedy-show

Jerry Seinfeld is perhaps one of the most famous comedians ever. But of course, the job is not all glitz and glamour. And the famed comedian recently got a first-hand experience of the dark side of comedy.

It is well-known that Seinfeld is Jewish. And amid the current tug-of-war going on with Israel and Palestine, protests have been on the rise. And the protesters have been fully committed to doing whatever is necessary to get their point across.

Seinfeld Gets In Heated Exchange With Protester

During a recent show, Seinfeld’s set was disrupted by a pro-Palestine protester. But instead of immediately having the protester ejected from the venue, Seinfeld engaged in a heated exchange with the heckler.

“We have a genius ladies and gentlemen, he solved the Middle East. It’s the Jewish comedians, that’s who we have to get. They’re the ones doing everything,” Seinfeld said as the audience applauded in agreement.

Things only escalated from there. The comedian suggested that violence was in the heckler’s future.

“They’re going to start punching you in about three seconds, so I would try to get all of your genius out so we can all learn from you,” Seinfeld continued.

Seinfeld continued to sarcastically quip about the man. Simultaneously mocking their protest. The comedian insinuated that even with all of the attention on the heckler as a result of their protest, it still hasn’t solved anything.

“You’re really influencing everyone here we’re all on your side now, because you’ve made your point so well, and in the right venue, you’ve come to the right place for a political conversation,” he said.

“Tomorrow we will read in the paper: Middle East 100 percent solved thanks to the man at the Qudos Arena stopping jew comedian…You have to go 20,000 miles from the problem and screw up a comedian, that is how you solve world issues.”

New TikTok Trend Emerges Amid Israel-Hamas War

The foundation of TikTok is rooted in consumption. However, a new trend is encouraging users to unfollow popular celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift. But the reason for this is purely political.

“Recent videos uploaded to TikTok, some gathering millions of views apiece, are urging social media users to block celebrities including Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and others on platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Spotify,” The Indianapolis Star wrote.

“The reason for the “Celebrity Block Party,” as it’s been dubbed?

TikTok users are saying they feel disillusioned with famous pop figures over the Israel-Hamas war, in which they complain celebrities aren’t using their platforms to speak out against violence in the Middle East. A flashpoint in their anger also involves the recent Met Gala in New York City.”