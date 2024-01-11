Jeremy Renner ‘Nervous’ About Returning to Acting After Snow Plow Accident

A little more than a year after his life-threatening accident, Jeremy Renner is making his return to the set of his hit Paramound+ drama Mayor of Kingstown.

In his latest Instagram post, Renner shared a selfie while getting ready for the set. “Day one on set,” he declared. “Nervous today. Hope this works out so that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.”

Jeremy Renner was hospitalized on Jan. 1, 2023, after being hit and run over by a snowplow outside his home in Lake Tahoe, Cali. The actor suffered blunt chest trauma and had approximately 30 broken bones. The snowplow notably weighed around 14,330 pounds.

It was revealed that Renner had stepped in front of the snowplow to prevent his nephew, Alex Fries, from getting hit. Fries previously recalled the horrific experience. “He got out to tell me something, and that’s when it started coming at me full force. He tried to jump back in there at around right where his blood is at… That’s right where it happened. He slipped, because these tracks, there’s no way to stand on them.”

Jeremy Renner was flown by helicopter to Renown Regional Medical Center and underwent surgery. The actor remained in the ICU under critical condition for a few days. Thankfully, by Jan. 17, Renner was released from the hospital. He has spent the past year recovering and doing intensive training.

Renner also said that he was awake the entire time after the accident. “I was on asphalt and ice,” he told Diane Sawyer. “It feels like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain.”

Jeremy Renner Says His Daughter Ava is His ‘Reason Number One’ For Recovering Following Snowplow Accident

One year after his snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner took to Instagram to state his daughter Ava is the number one reason why he worked hard to recover.

“I asked her to ‘wait for me’ when I first saw her on January 14 as I arrived home,” Renner wrote. “As I got better, she got better, less afraid.”

Jeremy Renner also said that there is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal family and friends. “With gratitude always, thank you all for your love and support this last full year,” he continued. “I need every ounce of goodwill and prayer.”