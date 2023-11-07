Jeremy Renner Contines To Recover After Snowplow Incident Nearly Killed Him

The 52-year-old actor was critically injured earlier this year after he was run over by his 14,000 pound snowplow near his home in Reno, NV.

It’s been 10 months since Jeremy Renner nearly lost his life after he was accidentally run over by his Sno-Cat snow plow. At the time, the Avengers: Endgame star was attempting to help his nephew, Alex Fries, 27, free his truck that had become lodged in the snow.

When Renner exited the snow plow, the vehicle continued to creep forward. The actor was caught beneath the plow’s heavy tread as he attempted to shield his nephew from its oncoming path.

“He got out to tell me something, and then that’s when it started coming at me, full force,” Fries told ABC News after video footage was released

People confirmed that Renner was in “critical but stable condition” the the day of the incident.

The actor’s representative added that “his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Jeremy Renner Is Definitely a Fighter

Renner was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries following the accident. He later revealed that he broke over 30 bones. Since then, the Tag actor has been keeping fans up to date with his recovery on social media.

Essentially, Renner had to learn how to walk again.

In a recent update, Renner shared that the events have made him realize that he should never take life for granted.

On Monday, in an emotional Instagram post, the Wind River actor disclosed that he has been undergoing treatment and continues to get closer to a full recovery.

“I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday,” Renner wrote. “Countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on….”

The Incident Has Given The Actor A New Outlook On Life

He went on to express that his most significant form of therapy has been his within his own mind. Renner seems to have an unwavering determination to come out better after this setback in his career. The resilient actor emphasized that he considers it “his duty.”

“Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure,” Renner added.

In a recent interview with CNN, the actor revealed that he has eliminated all unnecessary baggage from his life, emphasizing a clear and deliberate approach to how he chooses to spend his time from now on.

“I’m very, very clear. My life is really lean, if that makes sense,” Renner explained. “There’s no fat in my life anymore. I don’t have time for that. So, there’s something really beautiful about having that superpower.”

Wishing Jeremy Renner a speedy recovery!