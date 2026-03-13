Jeremy Clarkson Responds To AI Video Of Him Beating Up UK Prime Minister, “That Site Is A Menace”

TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson has condemned a fan account after it shared a viral AI-generated video depicting him violently attacking U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

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An X fan account for the personality’s farming show Clarkson’s Farm posted the AI-generated video. It has since been reduced in its visibility due to the graphic scenes. The short clip quickly circulated everywhere online.

The video showed Jeremy Clarkson forcefully removing Keir Starmer from his pub, The Farmer’s Dog, before attacking him with a crowd of onlookers. The fan account captioned the video, “Ok. Maybe Ai isn’t all bad.”

The clip caught the attention of Labour MP Chris Bryant, who condemned the video. He wrote, “Come on @ClarksonsFarm1 take it down. I’m all for freedom of speech but not inciting or glorifying violence. And two of my colleagues have been murdered in my time as an MP.”

Although the account is not affiliated with Jeremy Clarkson or his show, at first glance, many would believe it is. Especially given the personality’s political stance and statements made against the politician in the video.

Jeremy Clarkson made sure to respond to Bryant’s comment. Clarkson wrote, “That site is a menace. And they’ve blocked me.”

Pretty ironic for a fan account to block the one person they’re focused on.

Jeremy Clarkson Condemns AI Video Of Him Beating Up Kier Starmer

Clarkson has made his stance on the video apparent. However, the video itself has provided another talking point on freedom of expression and how generative AI fits into online communication and entertainment.

Journalists, politicians, and social media users quickly criticized the post. Many warned that videos portraying violence against public officials, even fictional ones, could encourage harmful behavior or normalize aggressive rhetoric online.

The incident highlights growing concerns about the spread of AI-generated deepfake videos on social media platforms. Experts and lawmakers increasingly warn that realistic fabricated clips can mislead viewers, damage reputations, and inflame political tensions if users mistake them for genuine footage.

As the debate over artificial intelligence and misinformation intensifies, Clarkson’s reaction shows the challenges public figures face when viral content uses their likeness without permission.