‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White’s Wife Posted An Inspiring Message About His New Show

One of the most talked-about shows these days is Hulu’s The Bear. Fans love the behind-the-scenes stories of a restaurant and its workers, especially Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White. The actor’s wife shared a sweet post about White’s work on the show, and fans loved seeing her cheer him on.

White’s Wife Is ‘Infinitely Proud’ Of The Actor

“Today is the day,” actress Addison Timlin captioned a screenshot from the show. “The Bear comes out of the brilliant minds and open hearts and onto your tv screen. It is always a privilege to witness the work Jeremy puts in and the result will always take my breathe [sic] away. Congratulations to the whole team but to Jeremy especially, watching your dreams come true will always put a fire in my heart. I am infinitely proud and also very pleased to turn to you and say-I told you so.”

White was quick to thank his wife for her support, commenting, “I love you. Thank you for keeping my head right when things get wobbly. And thanks for always listening.” Fans loved the show of support and love from the couple.

“the way you two speak to each other is so beautiful. I’m happy to know a love like this exists,” one person wrote. Another commented, “You two are beautiful. Reminds me how lucky my husband and I are to have one another. It’s the tough times, the ‘wobbly’ mindsets… and the undying and unconditional love. So happy for your dreams, and your beautiful family.”

White And Timlin’s Relationship

White and Timlin have been together for quite a while; the pair met on the set of Afterschool when they were both 17. They struck up a friendship and were close for years before starting a romantic relationship.

They started dating some time in the late 2010s, making things Insta-official in 2016. Timlin posted a photo of her partner, referring to White as her “ride or die guy.” The pair tied the knot in 2019, getting married at a Beverly Hills courthouse.

In attendance was their oldest daughter Ezer, who was born in 2018, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Martin. Johnson and Timlin are close friends; the Fifty Shades actress is also Ezer’s godmother.

In 2020, the couple welcomed another daughter. “Dolores Wild White—born 12/12/2020, just in time to save the year,” Timlin posted on Instagram. “She is the answer to 1000 prayers and we are in love with her.” White and Timlin have a Hollywood romance, and fans loved reading the actress’ supportive comment about her husband’s latest project!

