‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Goes Viral For Being A Doppelganger Of Steve Martin

Some Jeopardy! Contestants make history for streaks and winnings, while others make an impact with a dynamite personality. Some just look like Steve Martin. This week, one contestant made waves because he resembled a wild and crazy guy.

Who is Sam Buttrey?

Sam Buttrey is an associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. He’s qualified for the final of the Professor’s Tournament and has a great shot at winning the $100,000 grand prize this week.

He also looks just like Steve Martin. Martin is, of course, a legendary comedian and stand-up comic. He’s the star of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles and is currently receiving critical praise for his work in Only Murders in the Building. He stars alongside bestie Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Check This Guy Out

Buttrey bears a resemblance to Cheaper By The Dozen-era Martin, with his grey hair and boxy glasses sticking out. There’s a bit of Mike Pence in there as well, but it’s easy to see why many are pointing out the Martin of it all.

Nothing but good times with the professors! Congrats to Sam Buttrey, our first #ProfessorsTournament finalist! pic.twitter.com/DjkvpIBZE6 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 14, 2021

How Is ‘Jeopardy!’?

The Professor’s Tournament interrupted a very promising superchamp reign. Amy Schneider is slowly climbing up the rankings as the second superchamp since Matt Amodio’s reign of terror. To date, she’s won $536,400.

Amodio was a steady presence on the show through its tumultuous guest host era, but he was eliminated just weeks shy of meeting Ken Jennings. Amodio and Schneider should face off in next years’ tournament of champions.

It’s been a rough year for the iconic game show. The guest host show famously turned into a fiasco when Mike Richards was hired then fired after a few tapings. Jennings and Mayim Bialik will hold down the fort for the foreseeable future, though Jeopardy! has purposefully avoided making this arrangement permanent.

We’ll see if Buttrey can etch his name in history by winning the tournament. For that matter, we’ll see if Martin gets any Emmy love for Only Murders in the Building to add to his already impressive awards collection.

