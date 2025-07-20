Jennifer Love Hewitt Addresses Alleged Feud Between Her and ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Co-Star

Following whispers about an ongoing feud between her and fellow I Know What You Did Last Summer star Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt addresses the situation.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with Vulture, Hewitt discussed the rumors, noting that she doesn’t even know where they originated.

“I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be,” Hewitt said about the feud speculations. “I think people don’t want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?

She then said that she hasn’t seen or talked to Gellar for decades. “I haven’t seen Sarah. Literally, we’ve not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That’s why it’s so funny to me. People were like, ‘Say something back.’ And I’m like, ‘What am I going to say? I’ve not seen her.'”

Jennifer Love Hewitt further stated that on her end, she and Gellar are “good,” and she has no idea where the feud speculation came from.

Hewitt and Gellar starred in the original 1997 slasher flick alongside Ran Phillippe and Gellar’s now-husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. Although Gellar’s beauty pageant character was killed off, she was around the production of the franchise’s new movie.

Both Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt Were At the New Film’s LA Premiere

While they both attended the new film’s Los Angeles premiere on Jul. 14, it was reported that Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt did not interact.

Gellar took to Instagram to address questions about her and Hewitt not meeting up on the red carpet at the premiere. She had posted photos of the event, which included some of the cast.

“For everyone asking – I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt, who is fantastic in the movie,” she wrote in the comment section. “I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened. And unfortunately, JLH didn’t come to the after party. If you have ever been to one of these [premieres], it’s crazy.”

She then noted, “I sadly didn’t get pics with most of the cast. But that doesn’t change how amazing I think they all are. Unfortunately, some things happen only in real life and not online.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer is now in theaters.