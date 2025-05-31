Jennifer Lopez’s Last AMAs Look Might Have Been Her Most Stunning Yet

Jennifer Lopez delivered a masterclass in jaw-dropping fashion at the American Music Awards, with one show-stopping outfit after another. But her final bold look might have been the one that truly left fans picking their jaws up off the floor and catching their breath.

Videos by Suggest

She truly made a statement with this look, wearing it both to close the show and on the AMA’s purple carpet. The stunning tan gown flowed elegantly, perfectly complementing the event’s tone of fun and glamor. True to Lopez’s signature style, the ensemble featured a daring plunging neckline, paired with gold heels and her signature voluminous blowout.

Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez later threw the gown back on when she closed out the show with pop elder statesman, Rod Stewart.

Jennifer Lopez with Rod Stewart closing the 2025 #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/0FXBG9Cf8y — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) May 27, 2025

Stewart brought his family onstage to introduce a video looking back on his impressive 60-year career in rock.

“I’m flabbergasted. I didn’t know they were here,” the veteran singer said, gesturing to his brood. “I have eight [children and] I didn’t have a TV.”

Jennifer Lopez Joined Rod Stewart After His Lifetime Achievement Award Performance

Stewart, who turned 80 in January, accepted his Lifetime Achievement Award with gratitude and grace. In his speech, he shared how legends like Sam Cooke and Muddy Waters had a deep impact on his career.

But it was his family’s grand entrance that hit him hardest, prompting an f-bomb to perfectly sum up just how “overwhelmed” he felt.

“It’s not easy being me,” he joked, before leaping across the stage to deliver a spirited rendition of “Forever Young”—complete with bagpipes—to bring the show to a rousing close.

Dressed in black striped pants, a ruffled shirt, and a short white jacket, Stewart might not have been giving off Jennifer Lopez-level sexy vibes, but he oozed coolness nonetheless. He belted out the anthem, busted out some air guitar, and graciously stepped aside to let his female bandmates shine with a fiddle solo and a step dance—ever the gentleman, and undeniably suave to the last note.