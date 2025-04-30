Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Charged, Allegedly Grew Weed at His Home

Jennifer Lopez’s ex, Casper Smart, has been arrested and charged with allegedly growing weed at his Los Angeles residence.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office has filed two misdemeanor charges against Smart. One count was for participating in unlicensed commercial cannabis activity. The other was engaging in commercial cannabis activity without a temporary application license.

Both charges were from a raid at Casper’s home in December 2024. Los Angeles Police Department deputies claim they discovered evidence of a “small to medium-sized” growing cannabis operation.

Casper and a female visitor were at the residence when the raid took place. However, Casper was the only one who was cited at the time. A source with insight into the situation told TMZ the female visitor had nothing to do with it.

Jennifer Lopez had an on-again, off-again relationship with Casper Smart from 2011 to 2016. The former couple had an 18-year age difference.

While speaking to E! News in 2014, Lopez praised Smart for being wonderful with her two children, Max and Emme.

“I don’t like the word father figure, but he’s fantastic with the kids,” she said about Smart. “And he helps me very much with my work.

Admitting that their romance was rocky at first, Lopez reflected on how Smart helped her through her 2011 divorce from her former husband, Marc Anthony.

“That was such a transformative year for me anyways,” she pointed out. “I had just divorced, and I went on tour with the kids, and I left [American Idol], and it was like all of my security blankets were out and gone, and I was doing something I had never done before.”

She then shared, “So my goal was to not just come out the other side and survive it, but it was to grow as a human being as well as an artist, and I felt that I did, and I learned a lot.”

Lopez went on to confess, “I’m one of those people who does not like to be alone. I have no shame saying that at this point in my life, I think we have to own who we are.”