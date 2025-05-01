jennifer-lopez-to-play-con-artist-in-netflix-movie-helmed-by-legendary-director

Jennifer Lopez might be swapping love for gold as she sets her sights on an Oscar post-breakup with two-time Academy Award champ Ben Affleck.

According to Deadline, Robert Zemeckis, the mastermind behind Forrest Gump and Back to the Future, will direct the adaptation of The Last Mrs. Parrish for Netflix, with Lopez set to headline.

The film is currently in development, with Oscar nominees Andrea Berloff and John Gatins collaborating on the script. This project reunites director Robert Zemeckis and John Gatins, who previously teamed up on the critically acclaimed, Oscar-nominated Denzel Washington drama Flight.

Adapted from the Liv Constantine novel, the story centers on a cunning con artist (Lopez) who sets her sights on a wealthy couple, the Parrishes, as her next target. Posing as a friend to the wife while seducing the husband, she meticulously plots to become the new Mrs. Parrish. However, her scheme takes an unexpected turn when she uncovers that the wife’s seemingly perfect life is far more complex than it appears.

According to Deadline, the 2018 novel, a Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick, has sold over 1 million copies. It’s also been translated into nearly three dozen languages, reaching readers in countries around the world.

Jennifer Lopez Seems to Be Gearing Up for Acting Accolades

Lopez and Netflix have built a solid partnership with projects like the thriller The Mother and the sci-fi epic Atlas. The Last Mrs. Parrish adds another bold, potentially award-winning project to her repertoire.

Meanwhile, recent projects certainly hint that the veteran actress is headhunting for some acting accolades. Lopez has recently been collaborating with well-known directors, including Bill Condon. He directed her Sundance film Kiss of the Spider Woman. The movie is set for an awards-season theatrical release this fall.

Of course, her fourth ex-husband, Ben Affleck, has multiple high profile awards on his mantle. However, to date, his Oscars were earned for work he did behind the camera. He won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay back in 1998 for penning Good Will Hunting with pal Matt Damon. As a producer, he also won Best Picture in 2013 for Argo, a film he also directed.