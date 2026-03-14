jennifer-lopez-takes-a-tumble-on-stage-during-vegas-show

Fan footage caught Jennifer Lopez taking a tumble during a performance at her Las Vegas residency show.

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During a March 13 performance at her Las Vegas residency, Lopez tripped on stage while singing her 2011 hit “On the Floor,” as seen in footage shared by E! News.

In the clip, the 56-year-old mother of two and four-time divorcée, clad in a sparkly black bodysuit accessorized with a massive red rose brooch, attempted a high kick and ended up tripping.

But like a true professional, Lopez recovered instantly. She seamlessly continued singing and dancing with her backup performers, eventually dropping to all fours to finish the song.

Fans Roast Jennifer Lopez Following Her Vegas Show Tumble

In the comments section, onlookers had plenty to say about Lopez’s tumble.

“As she slipped, she stopped singing, but we still heard her voice…” one top comment read. “Well, it’s a good thing she wasn’t really singing then,” a second jokester wrote.”Karaoke night at Jlos,” a third person quipped.

“Nothing like a little trip to expose the mic is not on,” a third observer deadpanned.

“She almost was on the floor like the song said,” yet another onlooker, unafraid of low-hanging fruit, wrote.

Jennifer Lopez performs during her Las Vegas residency debut at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)



Lopez began her “Up All Night Live” residency in December at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Meanwhile, her Vegas residency follows a whirlwind romance and divorce from Ben Affleck. Lopez married the Phantoms star (her fourth time enjoying wedded bliss) in 2022.

She was previously engaged to Affleck in 2002, shortly after ending her romance with Diddy. The couple called off their first engagement in 2004.

After finally walking down the aisle 18 years later, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024.