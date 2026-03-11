jennifer-lopez-confirms-relationship-status-one-year-after-divorce-from-ben-affleck

A little over a year after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized, Jennifer Lopez confirmed her relationship status.

During her appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, the “Jenny on the Block” hitmaker spoke about enjoying the single life, noting she’s happier than ever.

“I’m in my happy era,” she declared. “I think, for the first time in my life, I feel like I’m free; I’m on my own. And it feels really good.”

However, she admitted that it was unusual for her not to be in a relationship.

“I didn’t really know what that felt like since I was in my early 20s,” Lopez shared. “And even before that. I’ve always had boyfriends. There was always someone in my life, and so many things that I felt like were out of my control.”

The pop star further shared that she is learning to trust herself. “I’ve gotten to the point where I really trust myself and appreciate myself a little bit more,” she noted. “Instead of being so hard on myself and always trying to prove myself.”

Lopez and Affleck first met on the set of their film Gigli and originally dated from 2002 to 2004. They later reunited in 2021 and eloped the following year.

After two years of marriage, the couple called it quits. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025.

Lopez Previously Took a Step Back From Her Career Following the Divorce

During a previous interview with Nightline’s Juju Chang, Lopez reflected on the divorce, saying she stepped back from her career at the end of the marriage.

“I had to stop everything, and I took a year off,” she explained. “I canceled tours and just decided to be home and sit in what had happened without running away from it through work, through another person, through anything — just sit.”

She also felt that her life had “exploded” during that time. “It did. It did feel that way,” Lopez admitted. “I needed to be home with my kids, and that was the priority at the time.”

The singer and dancer then said she was able to have a deeper period of reflection after stepping away from her career. “I just got to the point where I was like, ‘What is going on with you?'” she recalled. “Because I couldn’t blame anybody else, because I don’t think that’s where the lesson is. And so I really wanted to figure myself out.”

Once again clarifying that she is not dating, Lopez added, “It’s so nice right now. I’m so happy. It’s the best. I just feel really good right now. And that was the scary thing for me when I was younger. Like, I didn’t know if I could do that. I was always afraid to do that.”