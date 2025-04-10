jennifer-lopez-models-tight-fitting-bodysuit-in-new-selfie

Jennifer Lopez dropped a “Gratitude check-in” on social media—complete with a low-cut sleeveless bodysuit because gratitude looks best in a thirst trap.

On Wednesday, April 9, the 55-year-old actress, singer, and four-time divorcee showcased her stunning curves in a new Instagram post.

Lopez stood with an alluring stoicism in the mirror selfie, her curves perfectly highlighted by the sleek black bodysuit that hugged her like a second skin. Her cleavage, artfully emphasized, added a dash of cinematic drama, while her elegantly poised right hand, with perfectly manicured fingers, rested on her hip like a queen surveying her kingdom.

In her caption, the former girlfriend of P Diddy expressed gratitude for three things she holds dear: her ‘body [for] working hard but still better than ever,” “the people who keep my heart full,” and the “little moments that become the best memories.”

Of course, Lopez’s over 248 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments to share what they were grateful for… including her sizzling snapshot.

“It’s going to be the happiest summer ever,” one fan wrote, referring to her upcoming summer tour. “This is the first time I’ll see you. I’m counting the days!” they added.”Can’t wait to see you in Madrid!!!” a second fan added.

“Mom, you are truly breathtakingly beautiful,” yet another fan gushed.

Jennifer Lopez Fans Have Something Else to Look Forward to Next Month

Meanwhile, according to Variety, Lopez has been revealed as the host of the 2025 American Music Awards, airing on CBS this Memorial Day. This marks Lopez’s second time hosting the prestigious music event, a decade after her first appearance as host in 2015.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards,” Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement. “Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick-off celebration of summer.”

The 51st annual AMAs will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ on May 26.