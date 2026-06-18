jennifer-lopez-speaks-out-on-her-life-after-ben-affleck-divorce

A little more than a year after her and Ben Affleck’s divorce was finalized, Jennifer Lopez is opening up about life following the high-profile split.

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While appearing on the SmartLess podcast earlier this week, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker spoke about how everything in her life has changed over the “past couple of years.”

When one of the podcast’s hosts, Sean Hayes, asked what had happened, Lopez and the other co-hosts laughed. “That’s for a different time,” she declared while laughing. “You come over, we have a glass of wine, you come to the new house. It’s amazing. I built my little corner of the world dream house.”

She then said, “I got my kids some horses, we have stables. I was like, ‘Please come home, please come back home to your horses. There’s horses here.”

Lopez further spoke about the “very emotional time” she’s had in recent months as her children, Emme and Max, prepare to attend college this fall.

“I’m also staring down — what is my life now? The past 20 years, it’s been one thing, the past five years has been a tumult,” she continued. “And then the last two years has been kind of the healing process from that tumult where I really got to know myself.”

The singer/actress also noted. “The person I am today is so different than the person I was even two years ago, it’s crazy. And now I can really look at my life, appreciate it for what it is and what I’ve created for myself and be really happy.”

Lopez Said She Had to Give Herself a Pep Talk Following the Divorce

Recalling how she approached the end of her marriage to Affleck, Lopez said she had given herself a bit of a pep talk to get through it.

“And after my last divorce, I just sat there, and I was like, I canceled my tour, and I sat there, and I was just like, ‘You need to f—ing figure yourself out. What is going on with you? Forget about everybody else. There’s nobody to blame here except yourself, in a certain way,'” she said.

Although she doesn’t feel that she is the sole reason for the divorce, Lopez said she focused on examining herself following the split.

“Not that people don’t behave in a way that’s not great, but [I asked myself] ‘What are you doing? What do you have going on?'” she recalled. “And that was that was a turning point for me. That was a couple of years ago now.”

Lopez and Affleck first met and got engaged in the early 2000s. They ended up breaking up and moving on from each other. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in Las Vegas in July 2022. Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck exactly two years after their second wedding ceremony. The divorce was finalized in January 2025.