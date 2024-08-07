Jennifer Lopez ‘Hasn’t Seen’ Ben Affleck for ‘Weeks’ Amid Split Rumors

At one point, famed actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the poster children for a second chance at failed relationships. After being one of the top celeb partnerships of the early 2000s, the couple reunited and got married in 2022. But less than three years into the marriage things have started to go awry.

Amid the divorce rumors, one source tells PEOPLE that the couple has not seen each other for wheels.

“[Jennifer] hasn’t seen Ben for weeks. They’re moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh,” the source said.

“Considering everything that’s going on, Jennifer is having a good summer. She’s been off and able to focus on what’s next. She’s enjoyed spending time with her kids, family and friends.”

Jennifer Lopez’s tumultuous relationship history has been on display for most of her career. Among her many suitors was Bad Boy CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs. The two dated from 1999 to 2001 before Combs allegedly cheated during their relationship.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2019, Lopez spoke about her past relationship with the rap mogul.

Lopez, who was engaged to Alex Rodriguez at the time, was reminded that Combs had recently commented on one of her Instagram posts. “He wrote Alex after that,” Lopez explained.

“He was like, ‘I didn’t mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I’m so happy for you guys.’ You know, we were together so many years ago. It’s just like, we were kids.”

Ben Nixed Jen For Her Birthday

Several times this year Ben has been spotted without his wedding ring. And multiple reports have suggested that he has moved out of his and J-Lo’s family home.

Affleck was also not present for Lopez’s “Bridgerton” themed birthday party,” according to PEOPLE.

“Ben Affleck was not in attendance at Jennifer Lopez’s recent birthday bash,” the outlet wrote.

“Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the actor, 51, was not at his wife’s Bridgerton-themed party, which took place in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 20. Lopez, who was born in New York City, turns 55 on Wednesday, July 24.