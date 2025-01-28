jennifer-lopez-dons-sheer-spiderweb-dress-at-sundance

Jennifer Lopez stole the show at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, turning heads in a sheer gown at the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere in Park City, Utah.

The 55-year-old actress spun a fashion web of her own, dazzling in a see-through gown adorned with spider web-inspired jewelry. The black lace, long-sleeve design hugged her figure like it was custom-made by a very stylish arachnid. To top it off, she added some serious altitude with black platform heels.

Footage of Kiss of the Spider Woman‘s director, Bill Condon, reacting to Lopez’s killer look on the red carpet also spun its way to social media.

Condon is clearly beguiled by his leading lady, barely able to pick his jaw off the floor before posing for snapshots alongside her.

Jennifer Lopez Spins Another Sizzling ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Look at the After Party

However, the themed fashion choices didn’t end on the red carpet for the Anaconda star.

For the afterparty, Lopez stole the show in a sheer black jumpsuit sparkling like a glittery spiderweb. In true diva fashion, she ditched the fur coat in an Instagram Reel, unveiling the outfit with all the drama it deserved.

“After Party Kiss,” Lopez wrote alongside the footage.

Of course, Lopez’s over 249 million instagram followers lavished praise on the diva moment.

“This is one spider who has done an excellent job spinning her web. Beautiful,” one fan gushed. “Ohhhh mother ate downnnnnn,” another onlooker added (for anyone over 25, that means she looked very good). “It’s your world, we just live in it!” another fan with seemingly low self-esteem wrote.

For those wondering, Kiss of the Spider Woman isn’t some sort of superhero spin-off of Spider-Man.

The film reimagines John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Terrence McNally’s stage adaptation of Manuel Puig’s 1976 novel of the same name. Jennifer Lopez stars as Ingrid Luna, a glamorous movie star, while Diego Luna takes on the role of a political prisoner during Argentina’s 1980s civil war. His character shares a prison cell with another man, portrayed by Tonatiuh.

It was previously adapted into a film starring Raul Julia and William Hurt in 1985. Hurt won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance.