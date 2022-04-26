Alleged Insider Makes Big Claim About Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s Plans For A Baby

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez expanding their brood? One report claims to have inside information on their baby-making plans. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s Family Plans

Per HollywoodLife, Lopez and Affleck are a picture of bliss. They’re engaged once more and both already have kids of their own, but do they want more kids? One source exclusively says no: they don’t want new kids because they’re in a new stage of their life.

The plan has been for Affleck and Lopez to blend their families, and it’s gone really well. According to the source, Jennifer Garner thinks it’s amazing, and Lopez is getting along really well with her children. She has a particularly close bond with Affleck’s eldest son Samuel, who is just like his father. Affleck’s three kids and Lopez’s twins mean this family is plenty for the Gigli stars.

Pretty Reasonable

Everything this insider says sounds pretty reasonable. Affleck turns 50 this year, and Lopez is 52. They have enough on their hands with five children, so it’s very easy to imagine that they’re content with things the way they are. Samuel was born in 2012, so it’s been a decade since either had to care for a baby.

There are also worse sources you could visit than HollywoodLife. Once an absolute pariah for misinformation, it’s cooled down somewhat. It’s not perfect, however. Last year it announced Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would welcome a baby in 2022. This does not appear to be in the cards.

Ultimately, this story still relies on the testimony of a single anonymous insider. It also cites the feelings of Lopez and Affleck, something only they would truly be privy to. Gossip Cop is going to take this story with a grain of salt. This is a well-thought-out guess for what Lopez and Affleck want, but neither has said anything one way or another.

Could Do Worse

We’ll give this to HollywodLife; this story is radically more believable than so much other trite. NW once claimed Affleck was having a baby with Lindsay Shookus, and then another one with Ana de Armas. Those relationships are now a distant memory.

Last April, the National Enquirer claimed Affleck and Lopez wanted twins together, while US Weekly believed they only wanted one. Much time has passed since these stories came out, ye there are no new babies to be seen. It’s a pretty safe bet that Affleck and Lopez are over having new kids, but there isn’t all that much evidence to back this story up.

More Stories From Suggest

How Alex Rodriguez Reacted When Asked About Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement To Ben Affleck



Jennifer Lopez Looks Unrecognizable In First Red Carpet Appearance



Casey Affleck Allegedly Doesn’t Approve Of Ben Affleck’s Relationship With Jennifer Lopez, Anonymous Source Says