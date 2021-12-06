Jennifer Lawrence Baby Bump Revealed In New Red Carpet Pics

Jennifer Lawrence appeared on the red carpet his week for her premiere of Don’t Look Up for Netflix, but the real star of the red carpet was her baby bump. After her marriage to gallerist Cooke Maroney in Rhode Island in October of 2019, the couple tended to stay pretty hushed about their love affair. But a baby bump says far more about their love than the private couple could ever do with words.

Baby Makes Three For Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence has been quick to point out that she wasn’t looking for love when she met Maroney, but knew almost immediately that she wanted to marry him. A fact that lowkey freaked her out because she claimed she hadn’t wanted to get married before that at all. Just shows you how meeting the right person can completely change your perspective.

The actress spoke more in-depth about her marriage to Maroney on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast:

“I’ve been in a good place. I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m, like, too lazy to be neurotic. I saw a dress I liked. I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue, I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue.’” Perhaps her relaxed approach to it all made it run that much smoother. But now there is about to be a new chapter in their love story.

Love to Love You, Baby

For those who don’t know, Cooke Maroney is a celebrated director of The Gladstone Gallery, which has locations in Los Angeles, New York, and Brussels. This baby bump is actually the couple’s first child together, and they are otherwise staying very hush about the whole thing, from gender to due date.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 05: Jennifer Lawrence attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Regardless, here’s wishing the couple much joy in the future. Their love seems genuine, and they very obviously are gearing up for the next chapter in their lives.

A shine that will undoubtedly only get brighter when they add a new addition to their family roster.

