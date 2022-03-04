Jennifer Garner Rocks ‘The Rachel’ Haircut In First Red Carpet, Did She Outshine The Original By Jennifer Aniston?

Jennifer Garner has walked a number of red carpets over the years, but her first trip down the iconic walkway featured a very 90s hairstyle made famous by another actress named Jennifer. Garner clearly took a page from fellow actress Jennifer Aniston’s book for this very 90s look, but who pulled it off best? We’ll leave that for you to decide.

Jennifer Garner’s Ever-Changing Red Carpet Hairstyles

Celebrity women love changing up their hairstyles for the red carpet, and Jennifer Garner is clearly no different. The former Alias star has rocked a bevy of hairstyles over the years, though most recently she’s settled on a gorgeous mid-length cut that hits just below her shoulders.

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

The longer hair definitely suits her well, but in years past, Garner has worn her hair shorter to similarly gorgeous effect. We adore how her hair shines when it’s curled, which somehow emphasizes its rich chestnut color.

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Back in the mid-’00s, however, curly hair wasn’t the trend. Instead, pin-straight hair reigned supreme and Garner was one of many who bowed before the hair trend.

Life In The Straight Lane

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

This picture, taken in 2002 when Garner was married to actor Scott Foley, came just a year after the actress made her leading lady debut in the ABC drama Alias. She’d had some smaller roles on television in the past, but this was the first time Garner had a chance to prove herself as a lead. We think she was pretty successful.

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Garner couldn’t seem to stop tucking her hair behind her ears in the early aughts, which we consider part of the girl-next-door charm she’s managed to maintain over the years. This photo was taken in 2001, just a year after Garner and Foley married. The two would go on to finalize their divorce in 2004, a year after Garner starred in Daredevil opposite her future ex-husband Ben Affleck. Garner and Affleck would marry in 2005, though they divorced in 2018.

During her first red carpet walk, Jennifer Garner was actually her then-boyfriend Scott Foley’s date. The two were attending the premiere of Scream 3, and it might have been Foley’s show, but our attention is squarely on Garner. Or, more specifically, her hair.

We’ve Seen This Look Before

(Brenda Chase/Getty Images)

This is just about as short as Garner has ever worn her brunette locks, and we’ve got to admit we’re huge fans of the look. We couldn’t help but feel like we’d seen this style somewhere else, however. We thought back and realized that we recognized the style from another famous Jennifer: Jennifer Aniston. This was the original “Rachel” haircut made famous by Aniston on Friends. Take a look at Aniston’s version and you’ll see where we’re coming from.

Jennifer Aniston’s Famed “Rachel” Haircut

Promotional portrait of American actor Jennifer Aniston for the television series, ‘Friends,’ c. 1995. (photo by NBC Television/Getty Images)

We love both Garner and Aniston too much to say who wore the look best. There’s something to be said in favor of both ladies. Aniston was the first to wear the look, having debuted the haircut way back in 1995. In 2000, when Garner’s photo was taken, it had already been around for a few years. Still, we love the way she kept her bangs out of her face with a discreet hair clip, which gives us a clear shot of her gorgeous face. So, what do you think?

