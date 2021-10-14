Jennifer Garner Shares Brown Butter Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies Recipe She Made With Mom Pat

In the latest episode of her #PretendCookingShow, Jennifer Garner co-created brown butter pumpkin oatmeal cookies with her mother, Patrica. And, it’s got fall vibes all over it! These delicious fall cookies pair perfectly with leftover chicken soup, the actress’s favorite lunchtime dish. With this recipe, you’ll be ready for sweater weather in no time!

“These are the most obvious cookies you’ve never made, so Mom and I baked some for you.” Garner captioned the Instagram post. “Fall flavors of pumpkin and spice with the nutty crunch of oatmeal—yum.”

According to the Yes Day star, Sally’s Baking Addiction is responsible for the warm, seasonal flavors of the fall cookie. “In @sallysbakeblog (I like your recipes, Sally!) the pumpkin is canned, the sugar is sugary, the butter and eggs are rich and delish—there is even a glaze!” Garner added.

However, as well as being pumpkin spice and everything nice, Garner chose the cookies in celebration of her baby food brand’s newest limited-release flavor. Moreover, Once Upon a Farm’s special blend of Farmer Jen’s Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies, benefits Save the Children.

Farmer Jen’s Pumpkin Oatmeal Inspired Cookies

As she prepares the brown butter, Garner ponders to her mother whether or not she is up on the cookie craze inspired by Farmer Jen’s Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie.

“Do you know why we’re making brown butter oatmeal cookies?” Garner asks. “Because,” It’s Once Upon a Farm’s next flavor?” Pat admits.

Chuckling, Garner comments, “The Once Upon a Farm flavor will not be as decadent as these cookies because we are no sugar and no dairy.” Upon seeing the butter, Pat replies, “well, that’s dairy,” kicking off the duo’s hilarious, memorable moments.

As Pat prepares the brown butter, she asks her daughter, “Now, can you smell the nuttiness?” Garner quickly replies, “Yes!” After some quiet reflection, Pat hilariously replies, “I don’t.”

The hilarity ensues when Garner asks her mother if she follows the book. “Now, this lady recommends scooping,” Garner explains. “Do you use an ice cream scoop?” Garner asks her mother.

“No, Jennifer. I use a tablespoon.” Pat said sarcastically. Fans couldn’t get enough of Pat! Additionally, saying that tablespoon stint was a hoot! One Instagrammer commented, “that’s the most mom statement that I’ve ever heard.”

Despite Garner using an ice cream scoop and labeling herself “not a pretty baker,” the cookies were a total hit.

For those of you interested in trying them out, Garner shared Sally’s Baking Addiction’s recipe for Brown Butter Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies with her fans! Check out the recipe below.

Brown Butter Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup butter for cookies, 1/4 cup for glaze

2 cups rolled oats

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 egg yolk, room temperature

2 teaspoon vanilla extract for cookies, 1/4 tsp for glaze

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 1/2 cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoon milk

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. For a glaze, you can brown all the butter together. Keep 1/4 cup aside for the glaze. Remember: BLOT YOUR PUMPKIN! With a paper towel, gently squeeze out moisture to make denser and chewier cookies.

2. In the next step, cut butter into pieces and melt over medium heat while stirring constantly. After 5-8 minutes, the butter will foam and begin to brown, when you see brown specks at the bottom of the pan. Additionally, a nutty smell will emanate from the pan. Remove from the heat and let cool for 5 minutes.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together oats, flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice.



4. Pour one cup of brown butter into a large bowl. Combine sugar and brown sugar; add yolk and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Next, incorporate the blotted pumpkin and slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients. This will result in a thick sticky dough.

5. Form dough balls with a medium cookie scoop and place them 3 inches apart on a lined cookie sheet. Flatten slightly.



6. Bake 15 minutes until lightly browned. Then remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes.



7. For the glaze, add 1/4 cup brown butter, powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract. Glaze the cookies once they are cool. Serve and enjoy.