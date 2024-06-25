Jennifer Garner Says She Was a ‘Wreck’ Before Daughter’s Graduation

Famed Actress Jennifer Garner has appeared in several hit productions. You may recognize her from Juno, Alias, or 13 Going on 30. But these days, the role she is most interested in playing is that of a mother.

Garner recently reached a motherhood milestone. Earlier this month her daughter, Violet, graduated from high school. During a recent appearance on The Today Show, Garner sheepishly admitted she was a “wreck” in the days leading up to the ceremony.

Jennifer Garner Gets Honest About Daughter’s Graduation

“I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it. Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything,” Garner told hosts Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones.

“Then, the day of (graduation) was so happy that there was nothing to be other than just so proud and happy.”

Garner’s Mother Was Scared to be a Widow

Garner appeared on the talk show program with her mother Pat. And one of the topics discussed was the recent passing of the patriarch of their family, William. Garner’s mother said that following William’s passing, she had concerns about being a widow. Especially after being married for 59 years.

“I was so worried about being a widow. And then one day I had an epiphany: You will be alright, Pat. And I am,” she said

“So I really have been alright. Now, I miss him. And I so wanted to tell him I was going to be on the Today show.”

Garner Has Relationship With Jennifer Lopez

Garner was previously married to famed actor Ben Affleck. They also have three kids together. Affleck and Garner split in 2018. Affleck was not back on the market for too long as he got back with his ex Jennifer Lopez.

Some assumed Garner is salty about Ben getting back with his ex not too long after a divorce. But one source says her primary concern is her kid’s happiness and Ben’s well-being.

“Jen realized that J. Lo isn’t as domineering as she assumed, and they both agree that the most important thing is the children’s happiness. They also are on the same page about a sober, happy, and healthy Ben benefiting everybody,” the source said.

However, the source did note that the fact that Garner endured Ben “at his worst,” is “painful to think about,” for the famed actress.