Lovable Jennifer Garner Has A Rare Foot Condition

Jennifer Garner dazzles fans with her one-two punch of charm and kindness, not to mention the uppercut that is her amazing good looks. Before anyone starts thinking the 13 Going On 30 star is perfect, she actually has a rare foot condition that only the sharpest eyes would catch.

Jennifer Garner’s Secret Imperfection

Fans have flocked to Jennifer Garner over the years, not just because of her talent as an actress or because of the variety of delicious recipes she’s shared on Instagram, but because her genuine, down-to-earth personality is on clear display no matter what she’s doing. It’s rare to find someone who’s beautiful inside and out, but suffice to say Garner is one of those people.

With her gorgeous chestnut hair and adorable dimples, it’s no wonder Garner easily landed the cover spot on People’s 2019 Beautiful Issue. Garner does have one little “flaw,” if you can even call it that. The Daily Mail was the first to spot the slight imperfection in 2013, and did so with its usual lack of subtlety and extra dose of cruelty.

The media site titled the story, “That looks painful! Jennifer Garner exposes unsightly toe in sandals as she runs errands in Brentwood” and included paparazzi photos of Garner dressed casually in a long sleeve t-shirt, green puffer vest, and blue jeans. As the title suggests, it was Garner’s feet that garnered all the attention.

Since she was wearing a pair of pink and white flip-flops, much different than her red carpet staples of stilettos and peep-toe heels, all of Garner’s toes were on full display. Of particular interest was Garner’s pinky toe, which crossed over her ring toe in a way that looks painful.

Check Out This Photo Of Garner’s Toe

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 24: Actress Jennifer Garner arrives at the 5th Annual Thirst Gala Hosted By Jennifer Garner In Partnership With Skyo And Relativity’s “Earth To Echo” at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 24, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Though of course, we have no access to Garner’s medical records, we can assume she suffers from the condition known as “brachymetatarsia,” a rare but minor condition that primarily affects individuals who were born female. Brachymetatarsia is a genetic condition that happens when the toe’s bone fails to properly develop or its growth plate closes prematurely according to Radiopaedia.

Despite the painful appearance of Garner’s toes, this condition isn’t always associated with either pain or discomfort. Those who do experience discomfort and pain can resolve the condition with toe lengthening exercises. Hopefully, Garner’s in the camp that doesn’t feel any pain.

