Jennifer Garner Shares Never-Before-Seen Family Photo as She Honors Ben Affleck on Father’s Day

Honoring all the dads in her life, Jennifer Garner shared a never-before-seen photo of her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, with one of their children on Father’s Day.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on her Instagram Story, Garner shared the snap featuring Ben Affleck lying on a couch with a newborn. “Happy Father’s Day to 3 people’s favorite landing spot,” she wrote.

Jennifer Garner posts never-before-seen photo of Ben Affleck for Father’s Day. Photo by Jennifer Garner/Instagram

The sweet photo comes just months after Ben Affleck praised Jennifer Garner. “I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner,” the actor said during an interview with GQ this past March. “The kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great, and we work together well.”

Affleck then spoke about how he and Garner jointly addressed stories about their personal lives in the tabloids, which helped them navigate co-parenting.

“We used to have a thing, my ex-wife and I,” he explained. “When [the kids] would see something on a supermarket stand. We would say, ‘Well, you know this isn’t always true because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant.’

The actor also pointed out, “I know what’s going on in my life. And also, really more importantly, my kids know.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married from 2005 to 2015. They share three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Jennifer Garner Previously Opened Up About Co-Parenting With Ben Affleck

During a 2023 interview with fellow actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jennifer Garner gave a rare insight into how she co-parents with Ben Affleck.

“We have so many things in common,” she pointed out. “With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life.”

That same year, Garner also spoke to Allure about the ups and downs of motherhood after she and Affleck welcomed their eldest child, Violet.

“I was such a first-time mom,” she said, noting that infant Violet “didn’t have a shot.”

“She couldn’t have a free thought – I was all over her,” Garner continued. “I was a nightmare for everyone around me.”

Now a mom of three, Garner said she now has “a lot of faith” in her children.

“Your kids will really figure out who they are and what they are when they’re older,” she pointed out. “And most likely they will hew toward lovely. I don’t love every behavior all the time, always. It’s gnarly growing up.”