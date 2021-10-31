Jennifer Garner Fans Confused By Uncanny Family Throwback Photo

Jennifer Garner was feeling nostalgic yesterday, posting a throwback childhood photo of her and her two sisters Susannah Kay Garner Carpenter and Melissa Garner Wylie on Instagram. The Instagram picture has fans in the comments shook by Garner and her sisters’ seriously retro hairstyles and how much they all resemble each other.

Throwback Sibling Picture

In the vintage sibling Insta pic, Garner (the middle child) is seen on the left, sporting a pair of bangs with the rest of her hair clipped back. Both of her sisters are also sporting bangs, with her older sister donning long curls and her younger sister rocking a bowl cut. The three siblings are matching in frilly, patterned quilted vests that feature a white bow tied at the neckline.

From the frills to the bowl cut, it’s embarrassingly cute. Garner takes note of that in the caption:

“Discussion points: 1. Garner girls + bangs = lifelong struggle 2. Ears. 3. Growing out a bowl cut is never easy. 4. When mom is in a quilting phase. Thank you. (I love my sisters)”

The Resemblance Is Strong

Garner and her sisters definitely look alike, and the comments reveal that. “I definitely thought these were all photos of you in a weird 80’s type picture collage,” one said, whilst another added: “Are you kidding? I thought it was a photoshop of pictures of you of different ages. Those genes are strong!!” A third noted her resemblance to her older sister Susannah, writing: “Your older sister looks just like you.”

Celebs even made remarks on the photo. Ballet dancer James B. Whiteside took a more playful approach, teasing in the comment section, ”I love this episode of Westworld!!!” Actress Sara Foster, meanwhile, remarked over how much Jennifer’s son looks like the actress’ childhood self, simply writing, “Sam Affleck.”

Garner’s Close Relationship With Sisters

Garner is very close to her family, and her parents and sisters went to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 when the actress received her star on the famous landmark. Back in January, Garner also shared a photo on Instagram of the trio all grown up.

“Melissa and Susannah, more dear to me with every passing year, I love you so. #GarnerGirls,” Garner captioned the photo in part.