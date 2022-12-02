Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Celebrates 17th Birthday As Her Mom’s Date To White House State Dinner 

Jennifer Garner and her 17-year-old daughter Violet Affleck just had a pretty swanky mother-daughter night out—the actress brought Violet along as her date to a recent White House State dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron.

Garner And Violet Step Out At White House Event

Garner shares her daughter with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. They were married for a decade before announcing their separation in 2015. The former couple also shares 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Samuel. The actress and her daughter’s night out was also a fun way to celebrate Violet’s 17th birthday.

The State dinner was held in honor of President Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. It was the first State dinner held by the Biden administration, and 400 VIP guests were invited to the event.

(Tim Rook – Pool/Getty Images)

Garner dressed to impress in a black Ralph Lauren gown with sequin accents on the shoulders. She accessorized with matching black shoes and a handbag. Violet wore a spaghetti-strap Carolina Herrera dress with a shiny heart pattern. She paired the cute dress with red heels, a black purse, and clear-framed glasses.

Violet’s Recent Appearance With Her Dad

It was a rare public appearance for Violet, who often stays out of the spotlight. However, with famous parents like Garner and Affleck, as well as popstar stepmom Jennifer Lopez, it’s no surprise she often ends up photographed by paparazzi on outings with her parents.

Shortly before Affleck and Lopez’s Savannah, Georgia wedding ceremony, the actor and Violet were seen out and about in the city. Many commented on how much she looks like Garner, from her light brown hair to her large-frame glasses.

Garner And Jennifer Lopez ‘Have Formed A Very New Friendship’

Garner and Affleck appear to have amicable co-parenting all figured out. “You know what, we’re doing really well. … The kids are great,” the actress said in a 2016 interview. “They’ll be getting up and going to school soon, and Ben is there and he’ll be taking them. We will make it work.”

She and Lopez have also gotten closer as the singer’s relationship with Affleck deepened. “Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” a source told Us Weekly. “They really enjoy each other.”

Garner and Violet are clearly very close, and their recent night out at the White House was a fun way for the mother and daughter to celebrate Violet’s birthday.

