These Jennifer Garner Loved Sneakers Are Also Approved By The American Podiatric Medical Association

People adore Jennifer Garner. I’ll admit it took me a minute to come around after she played an unlikable character on the ‘90s teen drama, Felicity. But I get it now. She’s not only an incredible actor, but she’s also super relatable, adorkable, and funny.

Her Pretend Cooking Show has taken off in the past few years, she’s co-owner of a WIC-approved organic baby food line, and she’s an advocate for early childhood education with Save the Children USA. Plus, she seems genuine, silly, and down-to-earth, especially when it comes to her style.

Garner Is All About Comfort And Functionality

While Garner can look completely glamorous for certain events, we’re happy to see her opting for comfort on most occasions. Cozy sweaters, jeans, and sneakers are her go-to’s and, honestly, same.

Her sneakers in particular have caught our attention in her latest Instagram posts. She’s been wearing different styles of Brooks sneakers for a while. Whether she’s working out with her trainer or just running errands in LA, she’s often in Brooks. This comfortable and functional brand of sneakers is popular for good reason.

Brooks shoes have stability and support. Plus, many of their styles come with a stamp of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association. Their innovative technology, which includes Guiderails and BioMoGo DNA, gives them a leg up on their competition.

The Alias star has often sported the APMA-approved Brooks Women’s Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoe. Other Brooks styles with the APMA approval include Addiction 14, Adrenaline GTS 21, Beast 20, and others. Find more Brooks styles from Amazon below!

This lightweight and streamlined sneaker is a great choice for those seeking a supportive shoe. Available in a variety of colors and prints, this sneaker is a certified PDAC A5500 Diabetic shoe and has the APMA Seal of Acceptance.

With maximum support, these running shoes will easily become a favorite. They run true to size, have a supportive upper, and a roomier fit in the forefoot.

With Guiderails to help support the knees and the DNA Loft for maximum support of the foot, these shoes are a smart choice.

These tennis shoes feature Dual Arch Pods, which is arch support that helps enhance the stability of the shoe. With a rubber sole, APMA approval, and a plush fit, these shoes may become part of your regular tennis shoe rotation. They’re great for those with wider feet.

Available in 24 color combinations, these shoes are great for long runs or for just running errands. These shoes also feature a Segmented Crash Pad, so however your foot lands, it will feel supported and cushioned.

The super-comfortable Glycerin is one of Garner’s fave styles. With a plush fit, neutral support, and soft cushioning, these shoes are bound to become a favorite of yours too!

