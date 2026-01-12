jennifer-garner-stuns-in-black-dress-as-she-returns-to-golden-globes-for-1st-time-in-13-years

Following a 13-year hiatus, Jennifer Garner steps out for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

The Deadpool vs Wolverine star was all smiles while arriving at the Beverly Hills Hotel wearing a stunning, sparkly black dress. Keeping things minimal, the actress donned sparkly white gold earrings and a beautiful ring on her right hand.

Jennifer Garner’s last Golden Globe appearance was in 2013, when she attended the ceremony alongside her now-ex-husband, Ben Affleck. Although she has been nominated four times, she has received only one Golden Globe, for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for her role in Alias in 2002.

Jennifer Garner arrives at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The Golden Globe appearance comes just days after Jennifer Garner’s latest interview with Marie Claire UK was published. She made a rare comment about her split from Affleck, whom she married in 2005 and separated from in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

The exes share three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

“You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there. But what was out there,” she explained. “Was not what was hard. The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard.”

Garner then spoke about what she did after her split from Affleck. “I make a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that’s what matters,” she noted. “That’s where your resilience is: it’s in your relationships and in the people who carry you through.”

Jennifer Garner Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Ex-Husband Ben Affleck

Continuing to speak about her divorce, Jennifer Garner opened up about co-parenting with Ben Affleck.

“I’m able to co-parent at this point in time with peace and equanimity and a partnership that I didn’t know I would ever get back to,” she said. “I think it’s important for women to know, when they think, ‘Oh, I’ll never see that, I’ll never have that feeling, I’ll never be friends with this person again’ [that] time is the opportunity.”

Garner further reflected on the split by pointing out, “Time is the opportunity to heal. Time is the opportunity to forgive, to move on, and to find a new way to be friends.”

Jennifer Garner has since moved on from Ben Affleck. She is dating CalioGroup CEO John Miller. The relationship began around 2018.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez in 2022. However, they split in mid-2024. Their divorce was finalized in 2025.





