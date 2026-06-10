Popular Rock Band Mourns Death of ‘Dear Friend and Manager’

Irish rock band Fontaines D.C. paid tribute to their late manager, Trevor Dietz, whom they called “the sixth member of the band.”

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The band shared news of the celebrated manager and promoter’s passing at age 47 on Instagram on Tuesday.

“We are utterly heartbroken to let you know that on Sunday, June 7, we lost our dear friend and manager, Trevor,” the band wrote alongside two candid photos of Dietz. “Trevor was beside us from the beginning of our journey as a band; we have never known Fontaines D.C. without him, the sixth member of the band. He cared passionately for us and for what was fair and right in the wider world. He was fearless in his beliefs. We will miss him always.”

“We ask that you kindly respect our privacy and that of his family at this terribly difficult time. RIP Trev,” the “Starburster” band concluded.

No details of Dietz’s death were shared.

The comments section was filled with condolences from fans and fellow artists.

“One of the all-time greats. The reasons hundreds of us in Dublin had a place to listen to the music that carved our entire future. I still can’t believe it. RIP Trev Radiator,” Irish artist, producer, and DJ Krystal Klear wrote.

“The most beautiful man. My god boys, I’m so sorry,” Irish comedian and actress Aisling Bea added.

“Devastating news. Absolute legend. The Dublin music scene won’t be the same. For decades, this man has given bands a stage. Heartbreaking. RIP Trev,” one thoughtful fan wrote.

Trevor Dietz Helped Fontaines D.C. Go From Music Students to Grammy-Nominated Artists

According to The Irish Times, Dietz signed Fontaines D.C. in 2016. Under his management, the band went from music students to Grammy and Mercury Prize-nominated artists.

A graduate of Belvedere College, Dietz began his career in Dublin’s music scene in 2001. In 2010, he started booking shows at Workman’s, organizing club nights to showcase unsigned musical acts. Dietz booked the members of Fontaines D.C. to play at the venue several times before becoming their manager.

Despite Fontaines D.C.’s accomplishments, Dietz remained enthusiastic and in awe of the band’s success. In a September Instagram post, Dietz reflected on the band’s accomplishments over the last decade.

“Even after 10 years of working with Fontaines DC across five album releases and hundreds of gigs, their songwriting genius, incredible live performances, and sheer strength to take on and absolutely smash every single night of such extensive tours, never ceases to blow my mind,” he wrote in part.

“Best band in the world.”