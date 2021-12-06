Jennifer Aniston’s Latte Recipe Comes With A Surprising Twist

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Seasonal coffee drinks are all the rage, but Jennifer Aniston has an established routine. With so many drinks from which to choose–like the WAP, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, or Chai Tea Latte–it’s easy to get lost in a sea of choices. Aniston, however, breaks it down for us on Instagram, showcasing her favorite anytime latte.

Her latte includes the normal fare: espresso (or strong coffee), steamed almond milk, a dollop of foam on top, and even a sprinkle of cinnamon. However, she starts her latte with a scoop of her favorite creamer–Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer.

What Is Collagen Creamer?

Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer is a non-dairy, low sugar, collagen powder that boosts energy. It also supports healthy skin, hair, and nails. Collagen peptides are also known to support joint health, digestive health, and heart health, along with a slew of other potential benefits.

Aniston, the Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins, raves about the benefits of all the Vital Proteins products. And with her obvious glow, stamina, and all-around positive energy, we could use a few hints.

“There’s a collagen peptide that I’ve been loving. I’ve been seeing a difference! My nails are stronger and there’s a healthier… how do you explain it? A glow. It’s sort of that working from the inside-out thing,” she explained to Well + Good in 2018 about the addition of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides to her wellness routine.

Her favorite morning routine includes snuggling with her dogs, avoiding screens, and the addition of Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer to her coffee. She knows how hectic mornings can be but believes, “Mornings should be easy. That’s why I love adding Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Vanilla to my coffee. It’s a dairy- and gluten-free alternative to mainstream coffee creamers,” Ansiton told US Weekly.

Collagen-Infused Latte Recipe

Ingredients:

Espresso or strong coffee

Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer

Steamed almond milk (or preferred milk)

Cinnamon

Directions:

Add 1 scoop Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer to mug Pour coffee or espresso into cup leaving room at the top Add steamed milk, hold back foam Add a dollop of foam to top and sprinkle with cinnamon

Collagen-Infused Smoothie

Not only does Aniston use Vital Proteins in her morning coffee, but she also uses Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides for an energy and flavor boost in her smoothies. “This chocolate collagen powder not only has the benefits but also provides a flavor boost to my smoothie,” Aniston stated on the Vital Proteins website. For the chocolate obsessed (and who isn’t!?) Aniston shared her favorite chocolate smoothie recipe.

Ingredients:

1 C chocolate almond milk

2 scoops Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Peptides

1 banana

Handful of cherries

1 C ice

Directions:

Blend all ingredients & enjoy!

Holiday Shopping

Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today With These Amazing Gift Baskets Perfect For Everyone On Your List

The Best Hostess Gifts Of 2021

The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Best Subscription Gifts Of 2021

This Relaxing Mini Massage Gun Makes The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List-Here’s Why

Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals

This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products