Jennifer Aniston’s Latest Romance: What to Know

Years after she and her second husband, Justin Theroux, officially divorced, Jennifer Aniston has allegedly struck up a new romance.

According to the Daily Mail, the Friends alum recently sparked dating rumors with hypnotist Jim Curtis. The duo was spotted on vacation with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, on the Spanish island of Mallorca during the Fourth of July weekend.

Aniston and Curtis reportedly follow each other on Instagram. Curtis refers to himself as a “coach” in his social media bio. “My mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM,” he stated in the bio.

Aniston has also liked several of Curtis’ Instagram posts.

Although she hasn’t officially confirmed the romance, Jennifer Aniston referenced Jim Curis in one Instagram post. In her May 2025 “photo dump,” Aniston included one of Curtis’ books, Shift Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness.

Jennifer Aniston’s Romance Rumors Sparked Just Months After Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston seemingly sparking a new romance with Jim Curtis comes just a few months after Justin Theroux married The Gilded Age star Nicole Brydon Bloom.

Theroux and Brydon Bloom first sparked romance gossip in early 2023 when they attended a Netflix event together. Six months later, they were photographed kissing while on a date.

The couple then made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party. They later got engaged in August 2024, with Theroux proposing in Italy with a gorgeous 4-carat emerald-cut diamond ring. The wedding band notably had his and her birthstones as well.

However, a source told the Daily Mail that Aniston was “blindsided” by Theroux’s new marriage. “Jennifer was one of the first ones to congratulate Justin on getting married,” the insider revealed. “Yes, it took her by surprise, but they have maintained a close friendship, and she is happy for him that he has found true love.”

They then added, “She cannot help be somewhat reminiscent of what they had together, but she knows what a good man he is, and she thinks that his new wife is wonderful. This gives Jennifer hope that her Prince Charming is out there.”



