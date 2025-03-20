justin-theroux-marries-nicole-brydon-bloom

Nearly six years after he and Jennifer Aniston called it quits, Justin Theroux married The Gilded Age star Nicole Brydon Bloom.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the couple was dancing and embracing each other on a beach. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor wore a classic tuxedo look with a cream-colored jacket and black trousers with a black bowtie.

Bloom wore a flow white dress that featured a beautiful open back.

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom first sparked romance speculation in early 2023 when they attended a Netflix event together. Six months later, they were photographed kissing while on a date.

The couple then made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party. They got engaged in August 2024. At the time, People reported that Theroux proposed in Italy with a ring featuring a 4-carat emerald-cut diamond. The band also had his and her birthstones.

Justin Theroux Previously Spoke About His Relationship With Nicole Brydon Bloom

Although he has kept his relationship with Nicole Brydon Bloom out of the spotlight as possible, Justin Theroux made a rare comment about the coupling during his May 2023 interview with Esquire.

During his interview, Theroux discussed the relationship and what it meant to him.

“I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” he explained. “Having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship.”

Justin Theroux was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018.

A source told the Daily Mail that Aniston was “blindsided” by Theroux’s new marriage.

“Jennifer was one of the first ones to congratulate Justin on getting married,” the insider explained. “Yes, it took her by surprise, but they have maintained a close friendship, and she is happy for him that he has found true love.”

The source further shared, “She cannot help be somewhat reminiscent of what they had together, but she knows what a good man he is, and she thinks that his new wife is wonderful. This gives Jennifer hope that her Prince Charming is out there.”