Jennifer Aniston Shared How Her Go-To Snack Also Helps Her Maintain A Youthful Glow

Beauty starts from the inside out, and Jennifer Aniston knows this all too well. While a proper skincare regime is important, the food and supplements we choose also play a vital role in maintaining hydrated, glowing skin.

Aniston’s been a fan of Vital Proteins for a while now. She even became its Chief Creative Officer in May 2020. It’s no surprise that health and wellness were on her mind then. And, health hasn’t left the forefront of everyone’s mind since. Getting in nutritious meals and snacks is important and with Aniston and Vital Protein’s newest collab, they’ve made it easier than ever to get essential nutrition into your everyday routine.

The Same Vital Proteins You Love (With A Twist)

Vital Proteins is most well-known for its collagen powders in a variety of delicious flavors. Jennifer Aniston has hopped on Instagram several times to show us how she adds their collagen peptides powders to everything from her morning coffee to crafting signature smoothies.

Recently, she collaborated with the team and made her very own Vital Protein bars. Clocking in at under 200 calories, each bar is packed with 14 grams of their proprietary protein blend along with 6 grams of skin-boosting collagen peptides. Available in Peanut Butter Fudge, Cold Brew Coffee, and Dark Chocolate Coconut, it’s hard to believe that each bar only contains 1 gram of sugar or less!

The tasty bars also have ingredients like maca, which helps stabilize your metabolism, and maqui berry, a superfruit that packs a ton of antioxidants.

Your New Secret To Youthful, Glowing Skin

Collagen supplements, like the high-quality collagen peptides found in Vital Protein’s products, help to replace the natural production we lose as we age. As the most abundant protein in our bodies, collagen is a key component in everything from strong bones to healthy ligaments to, of course, glowing skin. Plus, your nails and hair will thank you too, as well as your whole body!

Grab a protein bar on your way out the door to enjoy any time of the day. Try one after a swim, workout, or yoga class for an extra boost. Eat one in the morning to jump-start your day. However and whenever you eat one is up to you.

At only $2.50 a bar, these specialty bars will help keep you energized and increase your daily protein in the most delicious way possible.

