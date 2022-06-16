Why Trolls On Twitter Are Attacking Jennifer Aniston As A ‘Nepotism Baby’

Jennifer Aniston is usually only in the headlines for her acting prowess and fashionable clothes, but the actress is getting slammed online for comments she recently made in a Variety interview about fame.

Aniston Gets Slammed As A ‘Nepotism Baby’

Aniston was taking part in one of Variety’s Actors on Actors interviews and, during her conversation with Sebastian Stan, she talked about the nature of celebrity. “I feel so lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today,” Anniston said. “More streaming services… you’re famous from TikTok… you’re famous from YouTube… you’re famous from Instagram… it’s almost like it’s diluting the actor’s job.”

Her comments quickly went viral, with many calling the actress out for knocking social media, a tool that has made it easier for some to find success in the entertainment industry. Aniston’s thoughts on fame were also slammed by people who called her a “nepotism baby.”

Her Parents’ Acting Success

Aniston’s parents were both actors. Her father, John Aniston, has been starring on Days of Our Lives since 1985, while her mother, Nancy Dow, appeared in hit shows like The Beverly Hillbillies and The Ice House.

People online were quick to express their anger at her comments, especially because she had an easier entrance into the entertainment industry than many others. “jennifer aniston (nepotism baby) wants to talk about diluting the actors job. right,” one person commented.

Nepotism is rampant in Hollywood—it's virtually impossible for up-and-coming artists to break into the industry. Even Jennifer Aniston is related to industry insiders.

Another wrote, “Nepotism is rampant in Hollywood—it’s virtually impossible for up-and-coming artists to break into the industry. Even Jennifer Aniston is related to industry insiders. Social media has given opportunities to people that would’ve been otherwise told they weren’t good enough.”

Some Are Supporting Her: ‘Jennifer Aniston Is Right And The Fact That She’s A Nepotism Baby Doesn’t Change It’

However, just as many came to Aniston’s defense, pointing out that her career has far eclipsed her parents’ acting careers. “Jennifer Aniston is right and the fact that she’s a nepotism baby doesn’t change it,” someone tweeted. “You are just mad cause she dumped on what you aspire to be.”

“Jennifer Aniston being a product of nepotism or not does not change the fact that her statement about “people being famous for doing nothing” is accurate,” another person commented.

While the internet is divided on Aniston’s comments—and whether or not she truly benefited from the careers of her parents—she has definitely opened up a dialogue about the benefits and drawbacks of social media for the entertainment industry.

