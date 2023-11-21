Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Sports Bra At 54

Jennifer Aniston flaunted her fit figure during a recent photoshoot.

The photoshoot, which Aniston posted to her Instagram Story on Monday, featured her dancing in a sports bra and showing off her toned abs.

According to Page Six, the Friends alum posed for the photos alongside one of her favorite fitness instructors, Pvolve founder Rachel Katzman. Aniston and Katzman participated in the photoshoot to promote their upcoming four-week workout program collaboration.

Katzman, eager to show off the duo’s collaboration, posted a snippet of the shoot to her Instagram.

She captioned the post, “4 weeks of mine and @jenniferaniston favorite classes 👀 Come workout with us 💪 @pvolve.”

Aniston replied to the post with one red heart emoji.

The actress, who started doing Pvolve workouts herself in 2021, initially revealed her partnership with Katzman in June. In an interview with InStyle, Aniston discussed how the low-impact workout program helped her stay in shape.

“When you’re in a mindset of, ‘I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won’t get a good workout,’ it’s daunting,” she told the publication. “I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body.”

Along with making the switch to low-impact workouts, Aniston made another lifestyle change—bringing her restrictive eating habits to a halt.

Aniston explained to People, as reported by Page Six, in 2021, “[I] started to give myself a break, allowing yourself to have pasta, a sandwich.”

She added, “Everyone’s very afraid of the bread basket, and I’m no longer afraid. As long as it’s all done in moderation.”

Aniston On ‘Struggling’ After Matthew Perry’s Death

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Jennifer Aniston has been deeply affected by Matthew Perry’s passing.

The source explained, “Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney [Cox] are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely.”

“It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner. She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet,” they continued.

“She is trying to regroup and recover but it’s been a completely devastating blow,” the source finished.