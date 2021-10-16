Jennifer Aniston’s Secret To Youthful, Glowing Skin Isn’t A Face Cream

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Jennifer Aniston is having a moment in 2021. The launch of her new hair brand LolaVie has been a major success. The second season of the award-winning series The Morning Show, in which she stars, premiered in September. Plus, the long-awaited Friends reunion broke records in its viewership on some platforms.

She also basically broke Instagram when she joined in late 2019. People love her, listen to her, and follow her advice. Cute pictures of her puppies and iconic throwbacks don’t hurt either. The 52-year-old actress is beautiful inside and out, so much so that many wonder what her beauty routine actually is.

How To Get Skin Like Jen

Of course, Jennifer has many tools in her toolbox, but the one thing she credits the most isn’t sunscreen or an expensive moisturizer (though those are important!). Her secret? A little something she loves to add to her morning smoothies or cup of coffee every day.

Jen has been a fan of collagen powder, particularly from Vital Proteins, for years. So much so that Aniston decided to take on an official role in the company. In 2020, she joined the Vital Proteins team as Chief Creative Officer.

Obviously, Aniston is known for her commitment to health and wellness. She works out consistently, rotating cardio, yoga, resistance training, and even boxing. Additionally, she eats a balanced diet, gets enough rest, and hydrates well.

She also adds ingestible collagen to her morning routine. “Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I’ve always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago. Now, to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, as Chief Creative Officer, is very exciting to me,” Aniston said in a press release.

What Are Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides?

We know that collagen has been a major ingredient in creams and moisturizers in the past few years. However, ingestible collagen actually has a little more research to back it. Some of the benefits of collagen supplements include supporting bone and joint health, skin elasticity, digestive health, and strengthening hair and nails. It can also give your immune system a boost.

Aniston told Instyle that she started taking collagen after a doctor recommended it. “In 2014, my doctor suggested I start incorporating collagen into my diet. After two months, I started to notice my workouts being easier and my sleep and endurance improving, plus I had incredible energy throughout the day.”

Jen’s Other Favorite Collagen-Boosting Products

When Aniston has a sweet tooth she adds chocolate-flavored collagen peptides or reaches for a protein bar. “This chocolate collagen powder not only has the benefits but also provides a flavor boost to my smoothie,” she stated on the Vital Proteins website.

If the change in seasons has you feeling under the weather, Vital Proteins Vitality® Immune Booster can help boost your immune system. They’re formulated with amino acids, vitamins, electrolytes, and an immunobiotic. Just add to water, and enjoy!