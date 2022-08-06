Jennifer Aniston And Sandra Oh Swear By This Moisturizer That Shoppers Say Created ‘Permanent Changes’ To Their Skin

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

One of the many perks of being a Hollywood celebrity—other than making millions of dollars to play pretend on a movie or TV set—is access to products that can help them look their very best. That’s especially the case when it comes to skincare. And there is one product on the market that countless A-listers swear by—Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream.

Of course, celebrity status doesn’t make you an expert. But regular shoppers do agree that this luxury moisturizer has completely changed their skin for the better. Yes, it’s pricey. But, many are certain that this high-dollar skin cream is absolutely worth it.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream has been popping up all over social media in recent months. Everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Lily Aldridge to Victoria Beckham to Sandra Oh is swearing by this “essential” high-end moisturizer.

Supermodel Karen Elson—a self-proclaimed “high-end beauty addict”—has called Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream the “secret elixir” for her skin that tends to be her “go-to for all things.”

RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen ‘Swears By’ This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Device To Tighten And Brighten Skin

The brand credits TFC-8 technology as the reason this moisturizer is so effective. They say it sends your stem cells into repair mode with a mix of ceramides, peptides, amino acids, vitamins C and E, and cholesterol. Also helping to achieve that plump and silky skin is hyaluronic acid, squalane, and shea butter.

According to a 55-year-old cellular biologist on the Nordstrom website, this mix of ingredients has created “permanent changes” in her skin that has left it “unbelievably even-toned and hydrated.”

Other reviews indicate that it takes just a tiny amount to see “visibly smoother wrinkles” and “way less prominent” dry patches.

“I thought it might be too heavy and thick for my skin. I was wrong. It is a thick, rich cream but it does go into the skin easily, and honestly, the first time I used it I could instantly see my skin had plumped,” one reviewer shared.

Another added, “Hands down the best cream I have ever tried and I’ve tried them all. Yes it is expensive but worth every penny. Your skin is smooth, hydrated, and glowing. It just works and you don’t need much.”

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream is available in multiple sizes, from a 0.5 ounce bottle, the standard 1 ounce bottle, or a larger 1.7 ounce bottle. Buying the larger size will definitely help you save a few bucks, and it will be an investment that pays off immediately.

More From Suggest