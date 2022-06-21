Jennifer Aniston Reveals New Long Bob As Her ‘Fresh Summer Cut’

It looks like everyone’s getting ready for summer, including Jennifer Aniston. The actress’ hair stylist, Chris McMillan, recently shared a selfie with the actress, showing off Aniston’s new beachy waves.

Aniston’s ‘Fresh Summer Cut’

“Nothing better than a fresh summer cut for @jenniferaniston,” he captioned the photo. “Jen leans into her natural texture by using her @lolavie glossing detangler (a little goes a long way) A good haircut should do the work so you can just wash and wear your hair natural for the summer.”

Aniston’s hair is slightly shorter, now cut into a long bob that reaches her shoulders. The actress has gone a little blonder, too, and is rocking natural wavy hair in the picture. McMillan’s comment section soon filled up with fans of Aniston’s updated look.

“Cuties,” Courteney Cox, former co-star and longtime pal of Aniston, commented on the post. Actress Olivia Munn wrote, “So pretty.” Hocus Pocus star Kathy Najimy added, “Cuties – I love you both embarrassingly much.”

Her New Haircare Line

In McMillan’s caption, he mentioned Lolavie, the hair care brand Aniston launched last year. She has been posting pictures and videos promoting the brand, including a recent funny video with comedian Benito Skinner.

Skinner plays salon worker “Jenni” in the skit, pranking two fans who thought they were going to be getting their hair done by McMillan. He continues to goof around with the fans before Aniston sneaks in and replaces him as their hairstylist.

The pair then continued working on the fans’ hair, using Lolavie products; Aniston even shared the story behind her infamous “Rachel” haircut from her hit role on the sitcom Friends. She joked about the “nightmare” of the haircut, before telling the story.

“Chris [McMillan] came in, I was 20…minutes old,” she joked as she combed one of the fans’ hair. “And I walked in, and he was basically like, ‘Ugh! Sit in the chair.’ And so I sat in the chair. He went, ‘This is a disaster.’ He just chopped it all off, and that’s how it happened, and I had no say in it.”

Aniston’s “Rachel” bob is now iconic, but the actress is more known today for her simple hairdos and natural waves. With her new haircut and beachy texture, it looks like Aniston is ready for summer!

