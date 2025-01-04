Jennifer Aniston Has Cabo Beach Day With Jason Bateman: See Photos

Jennifer Aniston turned up the heat in Cabo San Lucas, where she was spotted rocking a string bikini on her annual getaway with pal Jason Bateman.

The 55-year-old Friends legend showcased her fit physique earlier this week in a vibrant hot pink triangle top paired with light blue bottoms while her entourage relaxed by a luxurious pool. Aniston nailed the vacation vibe with aviators and effortlessly wavy, caramel-highlighted hair.

Bikini-clad Jennifer Aniston lounges poolside with pal Jason Bateman on Cabo vacation View: https://t.co/ewHbcfh99w pic.twitter.com/y6YkiJFjXD — RONDON👑 (@MenorRondon) January 3, 2025

Bateman, also 55, likewise displayed his impressive physique. At one point, the Teen Wolf Too actor went shirtless in dark swim trunks that highlighted his toned six-pack abs and defined arms. He finished off his laid-back outfit with black sunglasses and a coordinating trucker hat.

Aniston and Bateman, who’ve starred in multiple projects together, were also spotted lounging poolside next to each other.

Yo my man Jason Bateman flex in front of Jennie Aniston! I see u dawg! Much love pic.twitter.com/SVW3Ycg8Ar — HOAGIE LOVER (@CO_WFlanagan69) January 4, 2025

Additional photos of the group’s getaway, shared by The Daily Mail, captured Jennifer Aniston arriving at the pool in style. She wore gray shorts and a cropped white tank top, accessorized with a chic sun hat.

Bateman arrived at the pool dressed in a polished, preppy ensemble—a light pink golf shirt neatly tucked into dark shorts, accented with a brown belt. At one point, he even lent a hand by repositioning one of the umbrellas.

Jennifer Aniston Recently Gave Some Fitness Tips Ahead of Her 56th Birthday

Ahead of her 56th birthday next month, Aniston shared a glimpse into her balanced wellness routine in an interview with Allure earlier this week. She revealed that her approach to health and fitness follows an “80/20 rule,” striking a thoughtful balance between discipline and flexibility.

“You’ve got to live your life. No restrictions — except hard drugs,” she told the outlet.

“Eighty percent healthy living and then 20 percent is: Go have a martini, go have your pizza and burgers, and stay up late with your friends. There’s a balance,” she added.

However, the 80% of healthy living also includes serious work outs.

“I work out minimum four times a week,” she explained. “If I’m working, sadly, sometimes I can only get in two or three [workouts], but as long as I get it in, that’s all that matters.”

The Office Space actress also tries to “meditate in the morning” and “stretch before bed.”