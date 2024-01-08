Jennifer Aniston Brings Back Iconic ‘The Rachel’ Haircut For 2024 Golden Globes

While attending the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, Jennifer Aniston turned heads by bringing back her famous “The Rachel” haircut.

According to E! News, Aniston’s The Morning Show was nominated for Best Drama Series. She appeared at the iconic awards show wearing a classic black dress and showed off her new haircut, which is similar to her famous ‘90s bob.

Jennifer Aniston has been making headlines for her Friends haircut over the years. During a 2011 interview with Allure, she said that her hairstyle Chris McMillan was the “bane” of her existence because he started that “damn Rachel” haircut.

jennifer aniston’s new haircut is so rachel green coded pic.twitter.com/IUkoIUXPPd — nic (@anistonily) January 8, 2024

“Which was not my best look,” Aniston reportedly told the publication at the time. “How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen. What I really want to know is, how did that thing have legs? Let’s just say I’m not a fan of short, layered cuts on my personally, so I don’t love revisiting that particular era.”

During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in early 2023, Jennifer Aniston spoke about doing a remake of Three’s Company. As they spoke about the potential reboot, Aniston quickly stated that she couldn’t do the short hair that Janet had.

Meanwhile, Barrymore said she could rock Janet’s short hairstyle.

Jennifer Aniston Bluntly Says She Never Liked ‘The Rachel’ Haircut

During a 2015 interview with Glamour, Jennifer Aniston continued to point out just how much she genuinely hated “The Rachel” haircut.

“I was not a fan of the ‘Rachel,’” Aniston explained. “That was kind of cring-y for me. Looking back – honestly, even during that time – I couldn’t do it on my own. I needed [my hairstylist] Chris [McMillian] attached at my hop. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer.”

Jennifer Aniston also disclosed her best hairstyle of all time. “Long, natural-looking beachy waves,” she said. “That feels most like me.”

She then spoke about her one beauty miss. “I got the goth look—black lipstick and white foundation—out of my system in the eighties. That’s something I don’t do well now. My preferred look on a man: Clean-shaven. Scruffy is good, but you really have to wait until you get to the soft moment.”

In regards to her go-to overnight beauty trick, she uses the Living Proof Night Cap Overnight Perfector. “Why would I add cream to my hair at night? Well, it absorbs quickly, and it’s weightless. I do that once a week, and I swear it doesn’t harm my pillows.”