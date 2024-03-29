Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Spotted Leaving Cosmetic Surgery Retreat

Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock were spotted leaving a Connecticut cosmetic surgery retreat on Wednesday. According to Page Six, they were accompanied by Amanda Anka, Jason Bateman’s wife.

Apparently, The Retreat at Split Rock took place at Dr. Neil A. Gordon’s office in Greenwich. The clinic offers treatments such as Botox and Kybella and specializes in upper and lower face lifts, brow lifts, and eye lifts.

Additionally, according to his bio, “Dr. Gordon’s specialty is facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty. As an international expert in his specialty, his skill is noted in both primary procedures and revision, or secondary procedures. Acclaimed for being one of the early pioneers of the deep-plane rhytidectomy, recently, he has been recognized for advancing the technique and creating the most advanced facial rejuvenation procedures, the ‘Vertical Platysma Advancement’ and the ‘Vertical Galea Advancement.'”

When leaving the retreat, Jennifer and Sandra appeared to be attempting to stay undercover.

Jennifer Aniston, 55, and Sandra Bullock, 59, are seen leaving a plastic surgery office in Connecticut that is known for facelifts and rhinoplasty https://t.co/jjmBNeJ28u pic.twitter.com/S4oOIzi724 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 28, 2024

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock’s Cosmetic Surgery Retreat

Both actresses have addressed cosmetic surgery rumors in the past, with Jennifer previously stating, “People think that I do a lot of [Botox] injections, but I don’t. I’m not saying that I haven’t tried it but I see how it’s a slippery slope. All that cosmetic stuff looks ridiculous on me.”

This outing has sparked controversy about the unrealistic beauty standards celebrities are pressured to meet each day. There’s been a ton of discourse on X (previously Twitter) about the situation.

“Leave my Jen alone! Her face has remained the same through the years!” one user said.

Another user tweeted, “These ladies just can’t age gracefully. No matter how much you pay for it…plastic surgery is so obvious, especially the facelifts. So ugly.”

One more X user posted a status, “Well they both have had work done. I’m pretty sure they need it in their industry to stay relevant.”

Regardless of the controversy, it’s clear the three had a nice girls’ day together, which is what matters most.