jenna-marbles-just-resurfaced

Nearly half a decade after she disappeared from social media, YouTube icon Jenna Marbles has surfaced.

According to The Sun, Marbles and her husband, fellow YouTuber Julian Solomita, were recently spotted walking with their dogs, Bunni, Loni, Kermit, and Peach, in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Marbles, whose real name is Jenna Mourey, wore a red flannel shirt, yoga pants, and a light brown beanie while Solomita wore a casual white t-shirt and shorts. The couple has been together since 2013 and got married in 2022.

Although Solomita is active on TikTok now, Marbles has been out of the public eye since June 2020.

At the time, she announced that she was quitting all social media platforms and didn’t plan to make a return.

“I feel like we are at a time where we are purging ourselves of anything and everything toxic,” Marbles explained in her tearful farewell video. She further admitted that she made some mistakes in her younger years and was “not completely unproblematic.”

Right before posting the video, Jenna Marbles had been heavily criticized for joking about Asian men in an old recording and wearing blackface in a clip about Nicki Minaj.

“It’s awful, it doesn’t need to exist,” she said about both videos. “It’s inexcusable, it’s not okay. I’m incredibly sorry if this offended you then, now, whenever. It doesn’t need to exist. It shouldn’t have existed. I shouldn’t have said that ever. It’s not cool, it’s not cute, it’s not okay, and I’m embarrassed that I ever made that.”

Jenna Marbles Said She Tried to Make Fun and Inclusive Content on Her Famous YouTube Channel

Jenna Marbles then stated that she tried her best to grow up and be a better person.

“And first and foremost, I want everyone to know that I’ve always been a two-way street,” she continued. “And that anytime that you criticize me and tell me that you would like me to do better or to do something differently, that I always try to do that.”

Jenna Marbles said she tried to make fun and inclusive content about things that don’t offend or upset others. “That’s kind of where I am,” she noted.

She went on to declare that she was going to move on from her YouTube channel. “I don’t know if that’s forever. I don’t know how long it’s going to be.”

Marbles then added, “I just want to make sure that the things I put into the world are not hurting anyone.”