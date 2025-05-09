Jenna Bush Hager Reveals the Famous Female Musician She’d Ditch Her Husband For

Jenna Bush Hager just spilled on a celebrity crush so irresistible, she joked it’s worth trading in her husband for.

On the Wednesday, May 7 episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, the 43-year-old mom of three shared a lighthearted moment with guest co-host Matt Rogers, joking that there’s only one person she might consider leaving her husband, Henry Chase Hager, for.

“My mom also loves Elton [John], but we went to the Elton John concert on the White House lawn two years ago,” she recalled. “We went and it was amazing because he’s doing his goodbye performances.”

Rogers then innocently asked Bush Hager if she had “heard the record with Brandi Carlile.”

Little did poor Rogers know that such a simple aside could lead down the pathway of adultery and lust.

“Yeah! Do you know that Brandi Carlile is the woman I would leave my husband for?” Bush Hager blurted in response. “I’m not sure I’ve ever said it exactly straight up, but she is,” Bush Hager admitted.

Rogers shot back that her open crush for Carlile would become “headline news.”

Why Jenna Bush Hager’s Joke is Oddly Timed…

However, Henry Chase Hager, whom Bush Hager married in 2008, shouldn’t pack his bags… yet.

For Wednesday’s episode, Bush Hager made it clear that she has no intention of acting on her crush on the singer-songwriter.

“But I’m not leaving my husband at all,” rushed to clarify after revealing her celebrity crush.

“See? A ring!” she stammered as she brandished her wedding band.

Rogers quipped that if she ever decided to end her marriage, it certainly wouldn’t be during Hager’s wedding weekend. Indeed, it was an odd moment for Bush Hager to make such a joke. This Saturday, May 10, she and Hager will be celebrating 17 years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot in 2008, four years after meeting during his time working on her father’s presidential campaign in 2004.